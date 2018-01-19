Press Release: Next Rock home game presented by Bell Let’s Talk

Oakville, ON – The Toronto Rock are pleased to announce the continuation of a partnership with Bell Let’s Talk as the presenting sponsor of the Rock’s next home game on Saturday, January 27 at Air Canada Centre. The Rock will face the New England Black Wolves in a battle for top spot in the NLL’s East Division.

“The Bell Let’s Talk campaign has increased mental health awareness across Canada and we are proud to continue our relationship,” said Rock owner, president and GM Jamie Dawick. “Fans of the Toronto Rock are always very supportive of our charitable partnerships.”

One in five Canadians will experience a form of mental illness at some point in their lives, making it an issue that affects the lives of all Canadians whether directly or indirectly. Talking openly about mental health is the first step in fighting the stigma and changing the way our society views mental illness.

Bell Let’s Talk Day is January 31

Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these interactions on January 31, at no extra cost to participants:

Text and talk: Every text message, mobile and long distance call made by Bell Canada, Bell Aliant and Bell MTS customers

Twitter: Every tweet using #BellLetsTalk and Bell Let’s Talk Day video view

Facebook: Every view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and use of the Bell Let’s Talk frame

Instagram: Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let’s Talk filter and video view

The Bell Let’s Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let’s Talk Day, and provides significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives. To learn more about the Bell Let’s Talk campaign, and to download the Bell Let’s Talk toolkit to help get the conversation started, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Members of the 2017 CFL Grey Cup Champion Toronto Argonauts will be on hand to participate in the ceremonial faceoff prior to the game. The players will also have the Grey Cup with them at the game.

Toronto Rock single game and season tickets are on sale now. For more information about Toronto Rock tickets, please call 416-596-3075 or visit www.torontorock.com.