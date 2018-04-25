Press Release: Ohio Machine partners with Mid-Ohio Foodbank

Ohio Machine And Mid-Ohio Foodbank Create On-Site Beer Garden

Hops For Hunger End Zone Created To Raise Awareness And Funds For Mid-Ohio Foodbank

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Machine and Mid-Ohio Foodbank have announced a special partnership, in an effort to raise awareness, and funds, for Mid-Ohio Foodbank throughout the lacrosse community. The Machine organization is committed to giving back to the local community and will open up a special “Hops for Hunger End Zone” at all Ohio Machine home games to raise funds.

“We are excited to partner with the Ohio Machine to help feed our hungry neighbors and support our local lacrosse team,” Mid-Ohio Foodbank president and CEO Matt Habash said. “One in six Ohioans – one in four children – do not know where their next meal is coming from. Strong community partnerships like this one play a vital role in our work to connect nourishing food with hungry families.”

Local brews will be featured in the Hops for Hunger End Zone, and will be available for purchase, with a portion of sales donated back to Mid-Ohio Foodbank. Fans can purchase discounted tickets all season long using the code MOF18, with two dollars for every ticket donated back to Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

“We built our Ohio Machine Lacrosse Foundation last Fall on two pillars, to grow the game of lacrosse and give back to our home state,” Ohio Machine President Ryan Chenault said. “This relationship with Mid-Ohio Foodbank touches on so many things that we want to strive to do. We’d like to create unique and engaging fan experiences on-site, supporting our home here in Ohio as well as creating new fans of the sport and the Machine.”

Each game, a local Ohio brew will be featured in the Hops for Hunger Endzone as part of a Tap Takeover series. For every beer sold this season, one dollar will be donated back to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank. The partnership will continue throughout the season, culminating with the Gears and Beers Craft Beer Festival on July 26.

“Our Hops for Hunger End Zone will feature Ohio beer throughout the season and donate money to help hungry Ohioans,” Chenault said. “All people 21 and older can enjoy some time outside, stand field-side and play games with friends, all while helping Mid-Ohio Foodbank and the Machine fight hunger. The Ohio Machine is truly blessed to have a great venue partner in Fortress Obetz to allow us the flexibility to form a relationship where a portion of sales is donated to a great and important cause.”

The partnership will begin at the start of the 2018 season on April 29. Fans can purchase their discounted tickets here!