Press Release: Outlaws acquire Bellistri

DENVER — The Denver Outlaws on Wednesday acquired third-year attackman Kylor Bellistri from the Boston Cannons in exchange for long-stick midfielder Larken Kemp and a third-round selection in the 2019 Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft, it was announced.

A native of Newport News, Va., Bellistri (6-2, 200) tallied 56 points (33 goals, 23 assists), 42 ground balls and eight caused turnovers in 21 career games (2016-18) with the Cannons. Through three games in 2018, he has recorded four points (3 goals, 1 assist) and seven ground balls.

Having scored just five goals in six games as an undrafted rookie in 2016, Bellistri totaled 39 points (25 goals, 14 assists) in 12 games in 2017 and was named one of three nominees for MLL’s Most Improved Player Award.

A graduate of Brown University, Bellistri is a former college teammate of Outlaws’ goalie Jack Kelly.