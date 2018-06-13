Press Release: Philadelphia Wings reveal new uniforms

Philadelphia, PA – The Philadelphia Wings, the newest expansion team in the National Lacrosse League, unveiled their home uniform yesterday during a ceremony at Atlantic Aviation in conjunction with announcing their founding partner Inspira Health Network. As part of the reveal, the Wings and Inspira Health Network honored local servicemen by presenting them with the first official home jerseys for the 2018-19 season.

“Our partnership with Inspira is rooted in community activation and health and well-being for local youth, as well as our players,” said Shawn Tilger, Wings Governor. “This partnership ensures our athletes have the highest level of care. Inspira’s partnership is instrumental in keeping our players healthy and promoting health and wellness to our local community.”

Inspira Health Network is the preferred healthcare provider for the Philadelphia Wings and will provide healthcare services to all Wings players.

“We are excited about this partnership with the Wings and the work we will be able to do together in the community. We will work closely with the Wings to help promote health, wellness and injury prevention among local youth athletes,” commented Inspira Health Network CEO, John DiAngelo.

The Wings’ home jersey is black with the logo crest on the front and charcoal wings on the front and back of the shoulders. Numbers on the back of the jersey are outlined in gold. Red can be found on the inseams of the jersey and will look the same way on the players’ shorts.

“This home uniform representatives a new era in Wings’ lacrosse,” said Lindsey Masciangelo, Executive Director of Business Operations. “The uniform has a touch of history in it with the red color and our W in the logo, but uses our gold and charcoal to represent our new look.”

The Wings’ jersey and new team merchandise are on sale now at www.shopwingslax.com.

Season ticket memberships are on sale now at www.wingsLAX.com or by calling 215-952-LAX1 and include exclusive benefits such as team access and events. Fans can also follow the team @NLLWings to receive behind the scenes information as the team prepares to start its nine-game home season at the Wells Fargo Center in December of 2018.

The Wings bring NLL professional indoor lacrosse back to Philadelphia after Comcast Spectacor acquired an expansion franchise in 2017.