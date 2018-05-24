Press Release: Skip Lichtfuss named director of national teams and high performance for US Lacrosse

SPARKS, Md. — Skip Lichtfuss, a National Lacrosse Hall of Fame player with a long connection to the U.S. National Teams Program, has been named as the director of national teams and high performance for US Lacrosse.

“We’re very fortunate to have Skip join US Lacrosse and to serve our national teams program,” said Ann Kitt Carpenetti, vice president for lacrosse operations at US Lacrosse. “His lifetime involvement with lacrosse at every level, from youth through collegiate, professional and the U.S. team underscores his passion and love for the game. We’re excited about him providing the vision and direction to support our national teams and help move the program to another level.”

“The opportunity to become a staff member of US Lacrosse is extremely exciting,” Lichtfuss said. “I have a long history of service with US Lacrosse and this a very unique and challenging opportunity that I think I’m ready for. I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Among Lichtfuss’ primary responsibilities will be:

Strategic development of National Team program and execution of associated events and properties within the platform

Serve as US Lacrosse expert and resource on High Performance in lacrosse

Represent US Lacrosse and its National Team program to other leadership groups within the sport

Develop long and short-term plans for the National Teams program as a whole, and for each of the five individual teams

Oversee High Performance system development from the Lacrosse Athlete Development Model (LADM) through the US Lacrosse National Team Development Program (NTDP)

Lichtfuss was a standout player who was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1993. Lichtfuss was a three-time All-American at Washington and Lee University, helping the Generals reach the NCAA Division I semifinals his junior and senior seasons. He went on to earn All-Club honors five times in the United States Club Lacrosse Association and represented the United States in the 1978 world championship.

A longtime volunteer with US Lacrosse, Lichtfuss has served as a selector for every U.S. men’s team since 1986, and was as an assistant coach for the 1994 U.S. team. Most recently he was vice chair of the U.S. National Teams High Performance Committee and he previously served as chair of the Men’s National Team Subcommittee. He has served two terms on the US Lacrosse Board of Directors.

Following a 30-year career in the corporate world, Lichtfuss moved to Indiana to start the men’s varsity lacrosse program at Hanover College. Lichtfuss has served as the program’s head coach since 2009.

He previously served as the head coach with the Mt. Washington Lacrosse Club, as a volunteer assistant coach at Villa Julie College (now Stevenson University), head coach for the Baltimore Thunder in what is now the National Lacrosse League, and for more than a decade as a youth coach with the Kelly Post Lacrosse program in Towson, Md.

The U.S. national teams train and play using best-in class products provide by Nike (apparel and footwear), Cascade (helmets), Brine (women’s equipment), STX (men’s and women’s equipment), Warrior (men’s equipment), SISU Guard (mouthguards) and the Pearl by Guardian (balls). In addition to these partners, Chipotle Mexican Grill, MedStar Sports Medicine, Greenfields and Nationwide are official sponsors of the national team. Team training is also aided by products from DJO Global, Motive Pure, NormaTec Recovery and Athletic Republic.

Follow the team on social media @USLacrosse and @USAMLAX.