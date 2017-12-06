Press Release: Stealth to broadcast all games on TSN 1040

Vancouver, BC – The Vancouver Stealth announced on Tuesday that their partnership with TSN Radio Vancouver has been extended for the 2017/18 National Lacrosse League season.

As part of the deal, all 18 home and road games will be on TSN 1410 online and 14 of their games will be broadcast live on TSN 1410.

“TSN Radio Vancouver has helped grow the game since the minute the Stealth arrived in town,” said Stealth Classified host Brad Challoner. “After making the playoffs last year, we are expecting even more excitement this season. Lacrosse is the most powerful and creative sport on earth and we can’t wait to present it on local radio for another season.”

The deal marks the fifth year in a row that the Stealth and TSN Vancouver have aired Stealth lacrosse on the Vancouver station. The duo of Jake Elliott and Brad Challoner will pair together for all home games inside Langley Events Centre. On the road, Elliott will travel with the team while Challoner will give insights from TSN headquarters. The pair will continue to host Stealth Classified, Vancouver’s only lacrosse radio show on Friday nights at 11:00 p.m. on TSN 1410.

“It is an honor to be able to call the Vancouver Stealth and to do it on the home of lacrosse in BC is amazing,” said Stealth play-by-play host Jake Elliott. “This will mark the fifth year that Brad and I have worked together and with Corey Small taking his game to another level, the Matt Beers era beginning, and new additions like Andrew Suitor, this is going to be the most exciting year we have had yet.”

All Stealth games will broadcast live on TSN1410 online and the iHeartRadio app.

DATE TIME (PST) TSN 1410 (LIVE) REBROADCAST (PST) Friday December 8th 7:30pm Colorado Mammoth Friday December 15th 6:00pm @ Calgary Roughnecks 10:30pm Friday December 29th 4:30pm @ New England Black Wolves Saturday January 6th 7:00pm Toronto Rock 10:00pm Saturday January 13th 4:30pm @ Buffalo Bandits Friday January 26th 6:30pm @ Colorado Mammoth Saturday January 27th 7:00pm Georgia Swarm Saturday February 3rd 5:30pm @ Saskatchewan Rush 10:00pm Saturday February 10th 7:00pm Saskatchewan Rush Friday February 16th 6:00pm @ Calgary Roughnecks Saturday February 24th 7:00pm New England Black Wolves Saturday March 3rd 5:30pm @ Saskatchewan Rush Saturday March 17th 7:00pm Colorado Mammoth 10:00pm Saturday March 24th 6:00pm @ Colorado Mammoth Saturday March 31st 7:00pm Calgary Roughnecks Friday April 13th 7:30pm Saskatchewan Rush Saturday April 21st 7:00pm Calgary Roughnecks Saturday April 28th 4:00pm @ Georgia Swarm

The Stealth open their regular season on Friday December 8, 2017 at 7:30pm inside Langley Events Centre and are currently offering Season Ticket Membership, single game tickets, Party Deck tickets and Boston Pizza Holiday Packs, which feature four tickets, one large pizza, four soft drinks and a cactus cut appetizer for $99 at all local Boston Pizzas. Stay up-to-date with all breaking news and ticketing information by visiting StealthLAX.com