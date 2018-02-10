Press Release: Stealth to celebrate Hodgson

Vancouver, BC – Friday, February 9, 2018 – The Vancouver Stealth are looking to celebrate more than just a win this weekend. For the first time in franchise history, the Stealth are set to retire a player’s number.

Saturday, February 10, 2018, will be dubbed “Curtis Hodgson Night” inside Langley Events Centre. In a pre-game ceremony Hodgson’s number 6 will be raised to the ceiling in front of his family, friends and peers.

“I am grateful and humbled by the gesture from the Stealth. Saturday is going to be a very special moment for my family and me,” said Hodgson. “It is fitting that we can celebrate on Family Day weekend as the Stealth and lacrosse community have been my extended family for most of my life.”

Hodgson retired in October 2017 after a 13-year NLL career, all with the Stealth organization. During his career he played in 211 of the Stealth’s 216 regular season games and all 15 playoff games during that time span. He won a Champion’s Cup (2010), appeared in three Champion’s Cup finals (2010, 2011 and 2013) and made seven playoff appearances during his career. Hodgson also served as captain for three seasons. In his 13 seasons, he amassed 708 loose balls and scored 105 points (35 goals and 70 assists) in the regular season while adding 4 points (1 goal and 3 assists) along with 48 loose balls in the NLL post-season.

“Curtis has been a solid rock for our franchise, representing us on the floor with great leadership and humility and off the floor with pure class,” said Stealth president and general manager Doug Locker. “He is not only a great lacrosse player, but more importantly a great person and ambassador of our game. We are incredibly proud of him.”

Saturday night, the Stealth will host the Saskatchewan Rush in the second half of a home-and-home series. Last week, Vancouver came up short, even though Logan Schuss continued his hot streak, scoring 4 goals against the Rush. He currently sits tied for third in the NLL in goals at 19, only three back of first place.

Langley Events Centre will open their doors at 5:30pm and fans are encouraged to get to their seats early for a pre-game ceremony expected to begin at 7:00pm. Brad Challoner and Jake Elliott will have the call on TSN Radio and NLL TV.

Tickets to the next home game are still available including single game tickets, 3 and 5 game Flex Packs and Boston Pizza Packs, which feature four tickets, one large pizza, four soft drinks and a cactus cut appetizer for $99 at all local Boston Pizzas. The Stealth are also offering Group Promotions for 10 or more tickets at a discounted rate. Stay up-to-date with all breaking news and ticketing information by visiting StealthLAX.com