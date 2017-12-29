Preview: Stealth hunting Black Wolves on the road

Vancouver, BC (Thursday, December 28, 2017) – The Vancouver Stealth (0-2) visit the New England Black Wolves (1-1) for the only time in the 2017-18 NLL regular season this Friday.

The Stealth are coming off a bye-week and are in search of their first win of the young season. In Week 1, they dropped their home opener to Colorado and then came up short a week later in Calgary. Week 2’s loss came even though Logan Schuss looked possessed against the Roughnecks, putting up five goals including a highlight reel marker, where he leaped through the crease, placing the ball top corner behind goaltender Frank Scigliano. Rhys Duch added his first goal of the season and rookie Ryan Fournier scored his first NLL career goal. The Stealth now set their sights on the Black Wolves.

“New England is a very good team and we are going to have to capitalize on every opportunity we have against them,” said offensive coach Jim Milligan. “We have had a week off from action, so the team is getting healthier and I think this game is going to be a good showing for what our offence is capable of this season.”

Corey Small has been held goalless after two games but has seven helpers. Vancouver is hoping that Small can reignite some of the magic he had last year, including a memorable night against the Black Wolves. Small scored four goals and three assists, including the game-tying goal with seconds left on the clock and the game-winning goal which propelled him to a Stealth record 111 points in a single season.

“Corey took his game to another level last year against the Black Wolves,” said Stealth play-by-play host Jake Elliott. “Seeing him score the tying goal late in the game, gave me a feeling he was going to be the one to get the game winner that night. Great players elevate their game in big moments and he certainly did on that night and I cannot wait to see him do that again this season.”

The game will take place inside Mohegan Sun Arena. Jake Elliott will have the radio call on TSN 1410 and the action can be seen on NLL TV at 4:30pm PST on Friday, December 29.

The Stealth return home on January 6, 2018 in a West vs East match up against the Toronto Rock. Tickets to the game are still available including single game tickets, three and five game Flex Packs and Boston Pizza Holiday Packs, which feature four tickets, one large pizza, four soft drinks and a cactus cut appetizer for $99 at all local Boston Pizzas. Stay up-to-date with all breaking news and ticketing information by visiting StealthLAX.com