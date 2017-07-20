Rattlers Roll over Cannons 21-9; Stay in Playoff Race

Jordan Wolf scores five, Simoneau wins 23-34 face-offs.

Sunday night the Rochester Rattlers struck early and often en route to a 21-9 victory over the Boston Cannons at Capelli Sports Stadium in Rochester. With the win, the Rattlers move to 5-6 and back into the playoff hunt. The victory was only the second home win for the Rattlers this season.

Jordan Wolf who had five goals on the night started the game with a natural hat trick in the first 2:19 of game time. The Cannons would score the next two goals to reduce the lead to one with just over six minutes to go in first quarter, which would be the closest the Cannons would get. Rattlers would score the final two goals, with Wolf netting his fourth of the game to end the first with a 5-2 lead.

The middle two quarters seemed to be an exact duplicate of each other as the Rattlers would outscore the Cannons 13-2 in the middle thirty minutes (7-1/6-1).

Goalie John Galloway played the first three quarters and stopped five of nine shots to get the win. Blaze Riorden played the final quarter and stopped three of eight shots faced.

“We seemed to have a mental lapse in the final quarter, with a big lead that happens. We just can’t do it in close games” said head coach Tim Soudan.

Joining Jordan Wolf (5G/1A), was Jordan MacIntosh (4G), Ryan McNamara (3G/1A), Eric Fannell (3G).

Coca-Cola player of the game Drew Simoneau won 23-34 face-offs and also scored a goal and picked up 12

ground balls.

Rattlers are tied with Charlotte for the final playoff spot, but sit in fifth due to tie-breakers.

Rattlers have three tough games remaining starting tonight at home versus the first place Denver Outlaws 8-2. On July 29th they will visit Atlanta, and end the regular season August 5th as they host Ohio.

Rochester must treat every game as a playoff gamewith a number of teams fighting for the final playoff spot.