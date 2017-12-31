Roughnecks Fall to Mammoth at Home

One bad quarter and too many powerplay goals surrendered resulted in the Calgary Roughnecks dropping an 11-7 decision to the Colorado Mammoth on Friday night.

The loss drops Calgary to 1-2 on the season, good for third place in the West Division, while the Mammoth remain undefeated at 3-0, putting them a half game ahead of the Saskatchewan Rush for the division lead.

Ryan Benesch led Colorado with five goals (three on the man advantage) and added three assists to lead Colorado while Jeremy Noble added six assists. Wes Berg scored twice and added two helpers in the losing cause for Calgary.

The two teams stayed dead even on the scoreboard in every quarter except the third, when the Mammoth tallied four times while the Roughnecks were shut out by Colorado netminder Dillon Ward. That proved to be the difference in the game.

But Calgary also dug themselves a hole by surrendering five powerplay goals in seven shorthanded situations while only potting three powerplay goals of their own in five tries.

Ward stopped 47 shots to earn the win while Calgary starter Frankie Scigliano made 52 saves.

The Roughnecks now travel to Buffalo to face the bandits (1-1) on Jan 6, while the Mammoth get a week off before hosting the Rush (2-0).