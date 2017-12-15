Stealth looking for game two success

Vancouver, BC (Thursday, December 14, 2017) – The Vancouver Stealth (0-1) are set to take on the Calgary Roughnecks (0-1) in their first road game of the 2017-18 NLL season.

The Stealth are coming off a home opener loss to Colorado, a game in which the Mammoth were able to do something that no other team has done before in NLL history – leave both Corey Small and Rhys Duch without a goal.

“We are looking to bounce back after a disappointing first game,” said head coach and assistant general manager Jamie Batley. “It is a short week for us, so we need to forget about game one and go into game two prepared, ready to work and to leave it all out on the floor.”

Last Friday, Vancouver’s offence was flowing through Joel McCready who scored two goals and two assists.

“Through film and workouts this week, the team is focused and ready for Calgary,” said McCready. “We have studied and examined their personnel from the top down and everyone in our organization is excited to get on the floor this weekend and go to work.”

The Stealth held a 3-1 regular season record against Calgary in 2017, outscoring the Roughnecks 50-46. The trio of Rhys Duch, Logan Schuss and Corey Small combined for 29 goals, 35 assists and 64 points against Calgary last season.

The Stealth return home on January 6, 2018 in a West vs East match up against the Toronto Rock.