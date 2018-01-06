Stealth looking for their first victory

Vancouver, BC (Friday, January 5, 2017) – The Vancouver Stealth (0-3) host the Toronto Rock (1-2) for the only time in the 2017-18 NLL regular season on Saturday night.

The Stealth are coming off a tumultuous trip to New England that saw snowstorms, lost luggage and another marker in the incorrect column of the NLL standings. Vancouver looks to shake off their early season missteps and get their first win of the season.

“Our team is pumped to be in front of our great fans inside Langley Events Centre,” said assistant general manager and head coach Jamie Batley. “We have been focusing on film work, we have a practice coming up tonight and we will be ready for the Rock.”

The teams split the 2017 season series 1-1, including a Stealth victory at home 14-11 last March. Rhys Duch had 3 goals and 3 assists against the Rock, while Corey Small added 5 goals including a game winner and 6 assists in two games.

Although Logan Schuss missed the trip to New England in week 4, he continues to lead the team with 7 goals, 3 assists and 10 points in 2 games.

“We are back home against a very tough team, we split last year’s series, we want to take it to them early and we are focused and excited for this challenge,” said assistant captain Logan Schuss. “There is no better place to get our first win of the season than inside Langley Events Centre on Saturday night.”

The game will take place at 7:00pm PST inside Langley Events Centre. Jake Elliott and Brad Challoner will have the radio call on TSN and the action can also be seen on NLL TV on Saturday, January 6.

Tickets to the game are still available including single game tickets, 3 and 5 game Flex Packs and Boston Pizza Packs, which feature four tickets, one large pizza, four soft drinks and a cactus cut appetizer for $99 at all local Boston Pizzas. The Stealth are also offering Group Promotions for 10 or more tickets at a discounted rate. Stay up-to-date with all breaking news and ticketing information by visiting StealthLAX.com