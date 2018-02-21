TRADE: Black Wolves acquire Johnny Powless

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (February 20, 2018) – The New England Black Wolves acquired forward Johnny Powless from the Georgia Swarm on Tuesday.

In exchange, New England sent two picks to the Swarm – a second round selection in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft and a third round pick in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft.

“Johnny is a proven winner and a proven scorer,” Black Wolves general manager Rich Lisk said. “He’s won four Champions Cups and we are excited to welcome him to the Pack.”

A 5-foot-11 left hander, Powless has 14 points in seven games so far this season. In seven NLL seasons, he has scored 332 points on 151 goals and 181 assists with 244 loose balls. Powless won three Champions Cups as a member of the Rochester Knighthawks (2012, 2013 and 2014) and one as a member of the Swarm in 2017. He also spent time with the Vancouver Stealth.

The Black Wolves will be in action next on Saturday, February 24th at Vancouver. New England will return home next on Friday, March 16th against the Toronto Rock.