TRADE: Rock acquire Taylor from Rush

Oakville, ON – Toronto Rock owner, president and GM Jamie Dawick has announced a trade this morning leading up to today’s 3 p.m. league trade deadline, adding some depth to the team’s offence.

The Rock have acquired 3rd year left-handed forward Dan Taylor from the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for a conditional 3rd round selection in the 2020 NLL Draft.

“We have liked Dan back to his draft class in 2015,” said Dawick. “We considered drafting him, but it just wasn’t a fit at the time. He’s a big talented lefty that gives us some depth on that side and adds some scoring. He wasn’t getting a lot of playing time this season with the Rush, and we’ve run into an injury, so it’s a good fit and a good opportunity for Dan. We’re excited to have him.”

The 24-year old Taylor hails from Calgary, AB and was Saskatchewan’s 2nd round pick in the 2015 NLL Draft, 12th overall. In 16 career games, the skilled finisher has scored nine goals and added 27 assists for 36 points. He has only appeared in one game this season for the Rush, picking up two assists.

Taylor led the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League (Alberta Jr. A) in scoring in 2013 and 2014. He played collegiately at Lehigh University where he led his team and the Patriot League in scoring in both 2014 and 2015.

Oddly enough, Taylor will make his Rock debut this Saturday night in his hometown of Calgary against the Roughnecks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

In a corresponding roster move, the Rock have placed Dan Craig on Injured Reserve as he sustained a lower-body injury against the New England Black Wolves on Mar. 11.

The Rock will return home on Friday, Mar. 30 to face the Colorado Mammoth.