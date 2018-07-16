World Lax: Cockerton presented with Lifetime Achievement award

NETANYA, ISRAEL – In a special presentation at half-time of the Canada vs. USA preliminary game at Wingate Sport Institute, the Federation of International Lacrosse presented its highest honor, the FIL Lifetime Achievement Award, to Stan Cockerton of Canada. The FIL Lifetime Achievement is awarded by the FIL Board of Directors to an individual who has made significant contributions to the Federation’s activities and the overall promotion and improvement of the sport of lacrosse

Cockerton has significantly surpassed the criteria to be recognized with this award from FIL President Sue Redfern. Cockerton is receiving this award for his lifelong commitment to the sport of lacrosse, much of it in a voluntary role, a distinguished career as a player in both box and field lacrosse, and a longtime coaching career.

“Stan has overwhelmingly met and exceeded the criteria for the FIL Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Redfern. “FIL is pleased to honor Stan for all of his many contributions to the sport and being a key influencer in making one governing body for both men’s and women’s lacrosse.”

The FIL Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor that the Federation of International Lacrosse bestows. It was last awarded in 2008.

Cockerton was an instrumental leader in the 2008 merger of the International Lacrosse Federation (ILF – men’s international lacrosse organization) with the International Federation of Women’s Lacrosse (IFWLA) to form the current Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL). Cockerton was a member of the FIL board from 2008 through 2017. He served as vice president from 2008 to 2010 and as president from 2010 through July of this year.

Cockerton’s lacrosse achievements are impressive. He was inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2003 and the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2014 for his contributions as a record-setting scorer. Cockerton was an outstanding box lacrosse athlete but achieved his greatest success in the field game. He played for North Carolina State University from 1977 to 1980, scoring 193 goals (all-time NCAA record he held until 2008) and 280 points. Cockerton still holds the NCAA all-time record for goals per game(4.39 goals per game). A first team All-Star and ACC leading scorer in each of his four NC State seasons with two conference MVP awards, he also achieved All-American status in each of his four years at NC State.

Cockerton joined the Canadian national team that captured gold in the 1978 world championship in England. In that championship, Cockerton scored six goals and three assists, including the overtime winning goal, in the 17-16 victory over the United States and was the leading scorer in the tournament. Cockerton also participated as a player in the 1982 and 1990 world championships and as an assistant coach in 1986 and 1990. Cockerton was also the head coach of the Canadian 1988 and 1992 U19 men’s field teams and manager of the 1996 U19 men’s field team.

While a member of the fabled Oshawa Green Gaels junior box lacrosse team he was twice named the league MVP. Cockerton played in only 60 senior games with the Brooklin Redmen (Whitby, Ontario) but racked up 282 points. Stan initiated and hosted the first ILF World Indoor Championships in 2003 and co-founded two international friendly cups: the Heritage Cup and the Brogden Cup. Stan is currently Executive Director of the Ontario Lacrosse Association and continues to work with the FIL on the Development Committee and as Chair of the Olympic Vision Committee.

Cockerton’s son Mark is currently playing for Team Canada.