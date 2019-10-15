MLL: Chesapeake Bayhawks new league champions

On October 6, the Chesapeake Bayhawks captured Major League Lacrosse’s Steinfeld Trophy with a 10-9 win over the Denver Outlaws.

It was the Bayhawks first championship since 2013, and for league superstar Lyle Thompson, it was his first in the MLL.

“It’s special being a part of a team and accomplishing the end goal,” said Thompson. “Everything we have talked about since preseason. It’s everything we do during the week and at practice. We know this is the way the MLL goes and how championship games go. We were ready for the experience and we lived up to it.”

Chesapeake got the game off to a quick start, scoring five times in the first quarter. Thompson and Steele Stanwick put the Bayhawks up 2-0 before they rattled off three more in a span of 1:16. Kyle Marr got Denver on the board before the quarter was out.

By the end of the first half the score was 8-3; Chesapeake had a commanding lead, much to the disappointment of the 6374 fans at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, a Denver suburb.

When the second half started the Outlaws played stronger defensively, holding Chesapeake scoreless in the third quarter. Ryan Lee and Mikie Schlosser scored for Denver to crawl to 8-5. Chesapeake’s equally strong defence held the Outlaws to just the two goals in the quarter.

Denver fans got used to big comebacks this season, and the fourth quarter was when the Outlaws turned on the jets, scoring for goals in a row to take a 9-8 lead. Steele Stanwick tied the game back at nine with 2:15 remaining. It looked like the championship game might need overtime, but a controversial missed timeout call from the referees led to a Bayhawks’ goal with 1:11 left, with Andrew Kew potting the game winner for Chesapeake.

Thompson was relishing the win during the post-game celebrations.

“I like to live in the moment,” he smiled.

The Chesapeake Bayhawks are your 2019 MLL champions.

