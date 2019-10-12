MLL: League honours award winners during finals weekend

Major League Lacrosse finished off their 2019 season with a stunning come from behind championship by the Chesapeake Bayhawks. The night prior to the final, the league recognized several of its top performers and leaders.

Tony Seaman – Denver Outlaws – Tito’s Coach of the Year

Tony Seaman became the third Denver Outlaws coach to win the Coach of the Year Award after serving as both general manager and an assistant coach. Under his guidance, the Outlaws led Major League Lacrosse throughout the regular season.

Lyle Thompson – Chesapeake Bayhawks – Coca-Cola Most Valuable Player and Warrior Offensive Player of the Year

Lyle Thompson continued adding to his hardware as he won both Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year. Thompson led the league in scoring with 46 goals and 27 assists and helped led the Chesapeake Bayhawks to another Major League Lacrosse championship.

Ryan Tucker – Chesapeake Bayhawks – Corum Player’s Choice Award

Ryan Tucker won the Corum Player’s Choice Award for consistently placing the needs of his team and others ahead of his own. Capping off Tucker’s season was being part of the Bayhawks championship.

Nick Marrocco – Boston Cannons – Dave Huntley Man of the Year Award

Nick Marrocco lead all Boston Cannons’ community initiatives as the team helped raise over $100,000 for the Boston Children’s Hospital as well as numerous other outreach programs. Marrocco signed a three-year deal with the Cannons and made sure every fan got an autograph, photograph or handshake. He truly embodied the spirit of the award named after the great Dave Huntley.

Liam Byrnes – Atlanta Blaze – Warrior Defensive Player of the Year Award

The first of two Atlanta players, three-year league veteran Liam Byrnes won the Defensive Player of the Year Award by leading the league in caused turnovers as well as first in ground balls among defensemen.

Sean Sconone – Dallas Rattlers – Warrior Goalie of the Year Award

Sean Sconone’s first season in Major League Lacrosse finished like something out of a movie script. An undrafted free agent out of University of Massachusetts, helped guide the Rattlers from an 0-7 start to a six-game winning streak that almost saw Dallas make the playoffs.

Alex Woodall – Atlanta Blaze – Cascade Rookie of the Year Award

Alex Woodall capped off his number one MLL draft selection and stellar season by winning Rookie of the Year. Woodall led the league in ground balls and finished second in face off wins. His performance helped the Atlanta Blaze make the playoffs for the first time in team history.