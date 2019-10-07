World Lax: USA takes bronze at WILC over surging English team

Team USA won the bronze medal for the fifth consecutive time at the World Indoor Lacrosse Championships following their 11-8 victory over a tough England team at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, British Columbia.

When these teams met in pool play back on September 23rd, Team USA made it look easy with a 22-3 domination of England. But after that, England defeated Finland 15-6 and Israel 9-7 before a loss to Canada 21-4.

In the opening half Team USA used a stifling defense to take a commanding 10-1 lead, and it looked as if we could see another runaway on the scoreboard. USA also outshot England 39-12 as they would take control of the game from the very start.

Cody Radziewicz would take a feed from Kieran McArdle and put it by Frankie Scigliano for the early lead. England would tie the game almost three minutes later. Anthony Kelly, who played in his last World Indoor Lacrosse Championships scored his first of two in the first half on a shot from about 15 feet away, which was the start of a nine-goal run.

Tyson Roe would end England’s scoring drought 31 seconds into the third as he would take the rebound off the back boards and sprint the length of the floor for the goal. Nate Clare took a feed from Caleb Kueber as he split the defense for England’s third goal. Sloppy play by both teams and each team picking up a five-minute major as well led to England outscoring the USA 3-1, but still trailing 11-4 after the third. England’s defense would continue to push USA’s offense to the outside limiting any chance of second chances.

The fourth quarter still showed a lot of sloppy play by USA as England would start to make this a contest. Matt Marsh scored two consecutive power play goals. Lyndon Bunio also scored before Marsh’s fourth of the day with an extra attacker on the floor. England shut out the USA in the fourth but still fell 11-8.

Frankie Scigliano was absolutely stellar in the second half, only allowing a single goal on 22 shots in the final 30 minutes. Gowah Abrams stopped 21 of 29 shots for the win.

Face-off specialist Trevor Baptiste was 124-172 (72.09%) overall on the draws.

