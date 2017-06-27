CLA: Canada sending nine officials to Women’s World Cup

The Canadian Lacrosse Association would like to congratulate the eight umpires and one off-field officials from Canada that have been selected to take part in next month’s 2017 FIL Rathbones Women’s Lacrosse World Cup in Guildford, England.

These women will join an international officiating team with representatives from nine other countries, comprised of 40 on-field umpires, 17 off-field officials, and a leadership team of six.

“This is the largest group of umpires to ever represent Canada on the international stage,” said Cheryl MacNeill, women’s field lacrosse umpire-in-chief with the Canadian Lacrosse Association.

The Canadian umpires were evaluated at a selection camp that took place in Ontario last summer. They were ranked and sent to the Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) for consideration, with all international-level on-field umpires eventually getting the nod.

“This women’s world cup officiating crew is the largest and strongest group Canada has ever sent to an international event,” said Carolyn Toll, longtime umpire and former women’s national team player and coach. “It is a direct reflection of the grassroots officiating program initiated by Molly MacIntrye that has flourished into a thriving group of knowledgeable and team-oriented officials.”

Please see below the full list of Canadian officials: