Saturday night’s tilt between the Las Vegas Desert Dogs and the Georgia Swarm was more than a game. Fans piled into Lee’s Family Forum to celebrate the next installment of the “Tucker Cup”, as it was Tucker Out Lymphoma night in Las Vegas. These nights and games always mean a lot to the Desert Dogs, as head coach Shawn Williams is the father of the late Tucker Williams, who lost…
Bandits stay undefeated, win on Tucker Out Lymphoma night
It’s no secret that it’s always a party in Banditland. 18,459 rabid fans piled into KeyBank Center for what was sure to be an action-packed night. First, it was an NLL Finals rematch from last year as the hometown Bandits welcomed in the Albany FireWolves. Secondly, and more importantly, it was Tucker Out Lymphoma night, celebrating the life and legacy of Tucker Williams who passed away from Burkitt’s Lymphoma years…
Pace, Roughnecks top Black Bears
It was Every Child Matters night in Ottawa as the hometown Black Bears welcomed in the Calgary Roughnecks for a Friday night showdown. Both teams came in sitting in the middle of the pack as far as the standings went, and Ottawa specifically needed an offensive breakthrough considering the stout play of Zach Higgins as of late. Those offensive struggles continued a bit for the Black Bears, as Calgary controlled…
Terefenko’s hat trick propels Thunderbirds over Warriors
In a battle between the east coast Halifax Thunderbirds and the west coast Vancouver Warriors, it was fitting that the star of the game was Halifax defender Ryan Terefenko. Multiple times, he went from the defensive end to the offensive end, or coast to coast, to score his first career hat trick and add two assists to propel the Thunderbirds to a 10-9 victory over the Warriors at the Scotiabank…
NLL: Rush Recover From Slow Start to Earn 17-13 Win Over Albany
The Albany FireWolves scored the first four goals of the game to build an early lead on Saturday, but the Saskatchewan Rush maintained their composure, got those goals back, and then cruised to a 17-13 win. The Rush improve to 5-2 on the season, tied for second place in the NLL with the Philadelphia Wings. The FireWolves drop to 2-6, in last place. The win marked the first start and…
NLL: Zeddy Ballgame, Mammoth call game with 2.3 seconds left
Blue Cross Arena played host to a monster matchup Saturday night between the Rochester Knighthawks and the Colorado Mammoth. Rochester came into this game winners of two of their last three. On the other side, Colorado needed just one more win to match their wins total from all last year. This game was quite the back-and-forth, as it featured seven ties throughout. Colorado used a late surge in the fourth…
NLL: Walsh shines as Warriors take low-scoring affair
Rogers Arena in Vancouver was the place to be Friday night, as the hometown Warriors welcomed in the Ottawa Black Bears. Both teams were in similar positions in the standings, so this one was crucial for a bit of jockeying. The game as a whole was very low-scoring and featured two phenomenal performances from both netminders. Aden Walsh and the Warriors got the better of the Black Bears, winning 8-4….
Press Release: Mark Matthews will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Oakville, ON – Toronto Rock Owner, President, and General Manager Jamie Dawick announced today that star forward Mark Matthews will undergo shoulder surgery and has been moved to the Season Ending Injured Reserve List. The procedure, scheduled for February 7, can best be explained as a tendon repair. The surgery involves having part of the rotator cuff repaired in addition to having 7mm of bone shaved off an area of…
ALL West: Sea Spray hand Shooting Eagles first loss while Grizzlies snap 7-game losing streak
Two lengthy streaks were snapped on Saturday afternoon as the Grizzlies broke a seven-game winless streak thanks to an 11-7 win over the Black Fish while the Shooting Eagles saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end following an 11-9 loss to the Sea Spray. The four teams were playing week 9 action of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division at Langley Events Centre. Grizzlies 11 Black Fish 7…
NLL: Rock Starting to Roll
A dominating defensive performance and Tom Schreiber being Tom Schreiber were exactly what the Toronto faithful had been waiting for as the Rock continued their turn-around with a 14-9 victory over the Calgary Roughnecks on Friday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. The return of 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Latrell Harris from a devastating ACL injury provided a huge boost to the Toronto back end. The Rock seemed energized as…