Press Release: Canadian officials selected for worlds

OTTAWA, ON – A total of 21 Canadian lacrosse officials and assessors have been selected by the Canadian Lacrosse Association to participate at this summer’s 2018 FIL Men’s Lacrosse World Championship in Netanya, Israel.

“On behalf of all Canadian lacrosse officials, I would like to congratulate the individuals that were selected to participate in the 2018 World Championships in Israel,” said Andrew Corbould, Chair of Officiating, Canadian Lacrosse Association. “We know that they will represent Canada proudly and display professionalism at all times, both on and off the field of play.”

Canada will send 17 on-field officials to Israel, four that will officiate in the top tiered Blue Division, where Canada will play, and 13 that will officiate one tier lower in the Red Division. Four assessors, the individuals responsible for evaluating the performance of the officials during the tournament, will also make the trip.

“The level of officiating in Canada is very high, and for that reason we were asked by the Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) to send a large contingent of officials and assessors to work the event,” added Corbould.

The officials were selected based on their performance at one of three tryout camps held across the country in 2017. Candidates complete a written test to judge their knowledge of the rules, a fitness test to determine if they met the international standard, and also had their on-field performance and in-game decision making abilities evaluated while officiating men’s field games.

“I extend my thanks to all those that applied and tried out at our evaluation camps but were not successful this time. I hope that you will continue to hone your craft at the club, provincial and national levels,” added Corbould. “We are pleased to see the development of so many officials, and that development would not happen without the support of Member Associations and local clubs.”

Please see below the full list of officials and assessors, in alphabetical order of last name: