Press Release: Launch winning streak ends, fall 18-14 to Hounds

The Florida Launch’s three-game winning streak ended Saturday night after an 18-14 road loss to the Charlotte Hounds. Despite an early Launch lead, Florida’s offense struggled to overcome a commanding Charlotte attack in the second half.

Striking early with five unanswered goals in the first quarter, the Launch slipped into a deficit before halftime. Though Dylan Molloy (3G, 1A), Chazz Woodson (3G) and Kieran McArdle (4G) tallied hat tricks in their late game rally, their offensive fire power was not enough to break through a stout Charlotte defense, who kept the Launch to five goals in the second half.

Despite facing a persistent Hounds offense, goalie Austin Kaut stopped 14 out of 28 shots on goal. Richmond product Benny Pugh also made his debut in the cage tonight, seeing considerable action in the final minutes of play. The Launch found success at the faceoff X with Will Gural and Tim Edwards going 20 for 34 collectively against the Hounds.

Next up, the Launch head to Atlanta on Saturday, July 1 to face the Blaze. Follow the Launch on social media to never miss a minute of the action.