Press Release: Machine activate Guterding, Puskldijan

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Machine have announced the activation of their 2018 MLL Draft first round pick Justin Guterding from the Collegiate Inactive List. Also returning to the Machine’s roster is faceoff specialist Greg Puskuldjian, who is activated from the IR.

Guterding, an attackman out of Duke, was picked ninth overall by the Machine at this year’s MLL draft. He has been activated from the collegiate inactive list following his team’s appearance in the NCAA championship game, which they lost to Yale. Having started every game of his career for the Blue Devils, Guterding holds the NCAA record in career goals and points with 212 and 351, respectively. Guterding, the 2015 ACC Rookie of the Year, was a two-time Tewaarton Nominee and a finalist for the trophy this year. Following the 2018 season, he led the ACC in goals per game (3.30), assists per game (2.35), and points per game (5.65).

Puskuldjian returns to the Machine active roster after a stint on the IR. The faceoff specialist won 14 of 38 faceoffs in the Machine’s season opener against the New York Lizards. In the 2017 season, he ranked second on the team with 52 ground balls and finished with a faceoff percentage of .381. Puskuldjian has been with the Machine for three seasons after being claimed from the player pool during the 2015 season.

In a corresponding move, the Machine have moved Michael Noone and Alex Spring to the practice squad and have waived Casey Dowd and Robbie Guiliano from the practice squad.