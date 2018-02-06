Press Release: Stealth swap Hoggarth for Saunders

Vancouver, BC – Monday, February 5, 2018 – The Vancouver Stealth have announced today they have traded for forward Pat Saunders. In exchange, the Buffalo Bandits received Thomas Hoggarth, pending league approval.

“I think this is going to be a big move and I am feeling great about the whole situation. I am excited to be able to play with two really good lefties in Vancouver,” said Pat Saunders. “My main goals this season are to set picks, score on the inside and do whatever it takes to make this team win.”

Saunders, a left-handed forward and nine-year veteran in the National Lacrosse League, previously played for the Buffalo Bandits, New England Black Wolves, Philadelphia Wings, Toronto Rock and Rochester Knighthawks. He was originally drafted in the 6th Round (76th overall) in the 2008 NLL Entry Draft by the Chicago Shamrox. He has appeared in 74 games scoring 138 goals, 102 assists and 240 points. Saunders had his most prolific season as a member of the Black Wolves in 2016, where he scored 44 goals, 32 assists and 76 points in 18 games.

“Pat is a veteran who has played in the league for a long time and knows how to score,” said assistant general manager and head coach Jamie Batley. “He has great vision and we know when he is given the opportunity, he will help our team score more goals.”

Saunders is expected to be in the lineup for the Stealth for their next game this Saturday, February 10th. Ahead of Vancouver’s next game, the Stealth will host a pre-game ceremony to honor long-time captain Curtis Hodgson. The celebration will include the first time the Stealth will retire a player’s jersey.

