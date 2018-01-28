Strong Fourth Quarter Gives Swarm 16-12 Win Over Stealth

After the Vancouver Stealth tied the game late in the third quarter, the Georgia Swarm went on a six-goal run to put the game out of reach, winning 16-12 in Vancouver on Saturday night.

The win lifts the defending NLL champions to a 3-3 record on the season and a tie for third place in the East Division with the Buffalo Bandits. The Stealth fall to 1-6 after losing twice on the weekend and are now stuck with the worst record in the league.

Shayne Jackson started the scoring in the game at the 5:36 mark of the first quarter and the Swarm used that momentum to build a 5-3 first quarter lead. But Vancouver began to chip away, reducing the lead to just a single goal at halftime and tying the game 12:36 into the third on an unassisted Joel McCready goal. Defending league MVP took the lead back for Georgia just 24 seconds later, starting a six-goal run that went into the middle of the fourth quarter, where the Swarm scored six times.

Jackson led all players in the game with nine points (2 goals, 7 assists), while Randy Staats scored four times for Georgia. Logan Schuss (3G, 5 A) paced the Stealth attack with eight points.

Georgia now gets a week off before traveling to Buffalo on Feb. 10, then returning home to host the Rochester Knighthawks on Feb. 11. The Stealth visit the first-place Saskatchewan Rush on Feb. 3.