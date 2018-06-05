WPLL: Brave extinguish Fire in inaugural game

The Baltimore Brave defeated the Philadelphia Fire in the inaugural game of the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League on Saturday afternoon prior to the Chesapeake Bayhawks’ game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The Fire scored several goals late in the fourth quarter, however, they were not enough to secure the win as Baltimore scorched Philadelphia 20-12.

Baltimore controlled all aspects of the game, leading 11-5 at halftime. The defense (until the end) was solid. The goalie was strong. The attack seemed to place their shots in the back of the net at will.

The Baltimore Brave will travel around Maryland for several games this season. There will also be a few games played by the league at West Chester University. The Brave are back in action next Saturday, June 9th at 12:30 p.m. at Arnold Field at Lebanon Valley College against the New England Command. The Fire are at Vonnie Gross Field at West Chester at 12 p.m., hosting the Upstate Pride.

In other WPLL action on Saturday, the New England Command defeated the New York Fight 13-10. Kara Mupo led the Command with six goals.

