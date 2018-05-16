MLL Week 4: Cannons finally in win column

Boston 15 @ Florida 9

The Boston Cannons traveled to Florida in search of their first win of the season against a Launch team that welcomed back offensive leader Kieran McArdle. McArdle and Steven Brooks got Florida out to an early lead, but Max Seibald scored back-to-back goals at the end of the first to make the score 3-2. Seibald picked up where he left off, scoring a 2-point goal at the beginning of the second quarter. Boston went on a six-goal run in the second while Florida came up with no points and took an 8-3 lead into the half. Seibald scored another 2-point goal to start the third, but Florida refused to roll over and scored five straight goals to narrow Boston’s lead to 13-8. The Launched failed to cut into the Cannons lead and Boston finally earned their first win of the season.

Benny Pugh made seven saves and got the win for the Cannons while Austin Kaut made 18 for the Launch. Seibald led Boston with six points (two goals and two 2-point goals). Dylan Molloy led Florida with three goals. The face off battle proved to be a draw between Joe Nardella and Ben Williams.

Up Next: Boston looked to build on the success of this win and hosted Chesapeake on May 12th while Florida faces New York at FAU stadium against a Lizards team looking to get back in the win column.

Atlanta 17 @ Boston 14

Boston looked to continue its winning ways against Atlanta, but the Blaze proved too hot for the Cannons as they took a 3-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. Atlanta extended their lead in the second quarter 7-4. Boston tried to come back in the third, but Atlanta extended their lead 12-8. Max Seibald scored another 2-point goal, but Kevin Rice scored one for the Blaze as well.

Chris Madalon made nine saves in the win while Tyler Fiorito made 12. Kevin Rice led the Blaze with nine points (four goals a 2-point goal and four assists). In a career first, Will Sands led Boston in scoring with five points (3G/2A).

Up Next: Atlanta travels to Dallas and looks to stay in second place while Boston looks to leave Denver in sole possession of last place as they host Chesapeake.

Dallas 12 @ Ohio 14

The Ohio Machine looked to rebound from last week’s loss to Charlotte as they faced their rival Dallas, a team that has taken turns knocking the other out of the playoffs in recent years. Dallas had other ideas as the Rattlers jumped out to a 3-1 first quarter lead. The Machine’s offense got back on track as it scored four goals in the second quarter making the score 7-5 at the half. Ohio’s offense came out firing on all cylinders as the Machine scored seven goals in the third quarter and they took a 12-9 lead. The Machine rode the lead to victory despite Dallas outscoring them 3-2 in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Bernlohr made 19 saves as he helped secure the victory for Ohio as Blaze Riordan made 22 saves for the Rattlers. Tom Schreiber led Ohio in scoring with four points (1G/3A). Ryan McNamara led Dallas with five points (two 2-point goals and one assist. Drew Simoneau tilted face offs in favor of the Rattlers 15-28.

Up Next: Ohio gets a week off as they find themselves in third place after the weekend while Dallas hosts Atlanta.

Chesapeake 24 @ Denver 22

In the highest scoring game of the weekend, Chesapeake secured a very close win over Denver that left the Outlaws in a tie for last place with Boston. Denver led at the end of the first quarter 5-4, but Chesapeake managed to tie the score 8-8 at halftime. The Bayhawks’ offense exploded in the third quarter for 13 points (three 2-point goals) for a 21-16 lead. Denver scored six goals to draw within two, but failed in overcoming the lead that Chesapeake forged in the third.

Niko Amato made nine saves in the win while his counterpart Jack Kelly made 14 in a game where offense dominated. Myles Jones (three goals, one 2-point goal and two assists), Josh Byrne (4G/2A), and Steele Stanwick (5G/1A) led the Bayhawks’ scoring. Matt Kavanagh led Denver and all scorers with seven points (5G/2A). Stephen Kelly went 26-44 at the X to win the face off battle for the Bayhawks.

Up Next: Chesapeake visits a Boston team looking for another win to get out of last place while Denver hosts first place Charlotte looking to get Kevin Crowley back.