NCAA men’s DI set for Massachusetts

The NCAA men’s division one semifinal games are set for next weekend following a great weekend of quarter final action. Just four teams are left to compete for the national championship. Maryland will take on Duke and Albany will go against Yale on Saturday, May 26th. The winners will meet up on Memorial Day Monday, May 28th, to decide the championship. Read on to see how the quarter finals went down.

Albany-Denver

Albany beat Denver 15-13 in a close game. Albany relied on a combination of players to pull out the win. As the lacrosse world has seen all season, other players step up when Tehoka Nanticoke is being covered by multiple men.

Kyle McClancy was able to capitalize on this. He ended the game with three goals on three shots, while also contributing two assists. Also scoring three goals each were Nanticoke, Jakob Patterson and Sean Eccles. Connor Fields was held to three assists.

Denver had Colton Jackson contribute four goals, followed by Joe Reid with three.

Loyola-Yale

Yale soundly defeated Loyola 8-5. The Bulldogs’ Ben Reeves singlehandedly put a pounding on the Greyhounds as he delivered three goals and three assists.

It was Pat Spencer who delivered two goals and one assist to lead the way for Loyola.

Cornell-Maryland

Maryland almost doubled up Cornell. The Terrapins defeated the Big Red 13-8. Bubba Fairman contributed three goals and two assists to help Maryland win and move one step closer to repeating as national champions. Jared Bernhardt contributed two goals and one assist.

It was Jordan Dowiak who scored four goals and had one assist for Cornell. Clarke Petterson contributed two goals.

Duke-Hopkins

Duke successfully defeated Johns Hopkins 14-9. Justin Guterding completed a hat trick for the Blue Devils. Three other Duke players scored two goals each.

Kyle Marr and Cole Williams each contributed two goals for Hopkins to lead the way for the Blue Jays. Five other players each contributed single goals in the losing effort.