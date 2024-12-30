Bandits raise banner in style, complete season sweep of Knighthawks

For the second consecutive year, and the sixth time in franchise history, the Buffalo Bandits saw a championship banner go to the rafters before their home opener. Saturday night’s clash with the Rochester Knighthawks had a whole mess of meaning to it. First, as alluded to, the sixth banner in franchise history was set to go up. Next, the crosstown rivals were looking to spoil the fun. Finally, it was the third game of the season, and the Bandits, at last, played on their home turf in front of a sellout crowd. Vibes were high in the KeyBank Center, as the Bandits celebrated with a 13-6 victory over Rochester, completing the season sweep.

The party got started early as Dhane Smith ignited the crowd with his first goal, just 22 seconds into the game. A few minutes later, his partner in crime, Josh Byrne, notched his first. 2-0 Buffalo after one. It was evident early on that Matt Vinc was going to be on one, as he stopped all ten shots he faced. Turns out, he ended up having a record-breaking night.

The scoring picked up in the second quarter, and it was Buffalo who did the most of it. They tallied the first two of the game, and tacked on four more to begin the second quarter. Scorers in that span were Ian MacKay, Byrne, Kyle Buchanan, and Tehoka Nanticoke. Bucky’s goal was pure filth as he received a pass off a pick-and-roll, juked once, and fired a shot behind-the-back. Tehoka’s was just as nasty, as he got a rebound at the crease, juked what felt like a million times, and fired a bullet. Buffalo is a scary team, Banditland is a scary place to play. When the players can play freely and have fun, all the while having 19,000+ behind them, good luck. Rochester finally broke through in the goal column, answering back with three-straight. Who else, but Connor Fields twice and Ryan Smith with the other. The youngster, Clay Scanlan got the last laugh for Buffalo in the quarter with his first of the game on the power play, which was the first in his young career. 7-3 Bandits at the break.

Curtis Knight got the Knighthawks on the board with his first on the power play to begin the third quarter. But once again, as we’ve seen all year, Buffalo shut the game down in the second half and went on a scoring run. The next four goals were scored by guys in the orange and black, specifically MacKay on the power play, Chase Fraser, Nanticoke, and Scanlan. A few notes from that run, as each goal was special in their own way. MacKay’s was a pretty slick dunk as he was running from behind the net. Fraser’s was a shorthanded bullet. Nanticoke’s was him falling in front of the net as he was being mauled by a Rochester defender. Finally, Scanlan’s was a quick-stick one-timer in the waning seconds of the frame. 11-4 after three.

It took a while for the scoring to begin in the fourth quarter, as Thomas McConvey finally buried his first and the first of the quarter at the 7:45 mark. Buffalo had the answer with two-straight, one from Smith and the other from Nanticoke. Tehoka had a hat trick in the game, and each goal was more disgusting than the next, as this last one was a slick dunk from behind the net. Knight buried his second with under a minute left, but it wouldn’t be enough. Your final from raucous Banditland, 13-6 Bandits.

Players of the game for Buffalo were Nanticoke (three goals), Byrne (2+9), and Smith (2+6). Vinc was outstanding all game long, stopping an absurd 62 of 68. Those 62 saves broke the single game record for a Bandit goaltender. What record doesn’t this dude have? For Rochester, Fields (2+3), Knight (2+1), and Smith (1+2) led the way. Riley Hutchcraft seemed like he couldn’t settle, stopping 43 of 55 in 57:10 of game play. Kevin Orleman stopped two of three in relief.

“That was a great night”, said John Tavares. “Everyone was firing on all cylinders, it was a complete game.”

“It’s important to get off to a good start”, said Smith about the team’s 3-0 start. “I think bringing in the same group to training camp meant we didn’t miss a beat.”

“Those are those games where you’re a little uncomfortable throughout the day”, said Vinc. “Wanting to get that part over with, even though it means so much to everybody in attendance. We’re here to play a game ultimately, it’s one of those things that you’re going to look back and be proud of that moment.”

Buffalo (3-0) looks to keep the train rolling. They have another bye week before they take their home turf against their rivals, the Toronto Rock (0-4). That clash is January 10th at 7:30pm. Rochester (1-4) needs to get back into the win column. Their next crack at it is on the road this Saturday against the Georgia Swarm (4-0). Faceoff in that one is at 7:30pm.