Cole gets hot, Swarm stay hot to beat Riptide twice in a week 

Week 18 action started off from Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia as the Swarm welcomed the New York Riptide to town for game two of their home-and-home. Georgia has sneakily been playing their best lacrosse of the season and continues to climb in the standings. New York still has arguably the MVP front-runner in Jeff Teat, so anything can happen.

Last week I spoke for most and said a game with Lyle Thompson and Teat squaring off is worth the price of admission. That still holds true, but to play spoiler, it’s very rare that both of them are held without a goal in a game. As you’ll see, Bryan Cole and Brett Dobson had themselves monster nights, as the Swarm stung the Riptide for the second time in a week, 12-7. Do your dance Swarm faithful, let’s get to it.

The first quarter only saw two goals, one from each side. Brendan Bomberry got the party started with a snipe from the slot. Reilly O’Connor answered back shortly after as he cut right to the front of the net and beat Dobson five-hole. 1-1 after one.

In last week’s game, Georgia utilized a huge first quarter to jump out in front. This week, it was the second quarter. Zach Miller scored a slick dunk shot from behind the net and Bryan Cole scored his first of many, then Tyler Digby notched the Riptide’s only goal of the frame. Georgia proceeded to go on a four-goal run to really get out in front. Scorers in that span were Cole, his second, Kason Tarbell shorthanded, Bomberry, his second, and Andrew Kew. Bomberry’s second goal was courtesy of the face-dodge of the century and Kew’s was a buzzer-beater on the power play. 7-2 Swarm going into the break.

Both goaltenders saw a flurry of shots in the first half. Cameron Dunkerley fell victim a few times to Georgia’s lightning speed in transition. The netminder made 13 saves on 20 shots. Dobson was stout and is really coming into his own. Dobber stopped 21 of 23.

“I think last week there were some we should have cashed in on in transition,” said Cole at halftime. “The guys put in the work during the week so it’s nice to see them fall.”

Before we get to the second half, there was a cool moment at halftime as eleven-year-old Karaline Apoian stood alongside Craig Wende. Karaline is the founder of “Goals for Avery,” Avery being the late daughter of Swarm goaltender Craig Wende. She passed away March 3rd after a premature birth. Karaline started this foundation by donating to a local children’s hospital every time she scores a goal and encourages people to do the same, along with spreading the “medicine game” message that lacrosse carries.

“It’s incredible,” said Wende. “My family suffered a big loss losing Avery, and we talk about lacrosse being a medicine game. I cannot thank everybody enough for having my family’s back and helping us heal at this time.”

Amazing stuff from Karaline. Now to the third quarter. The beginning of the third was a track meet. Both sides used stifling defense and quick transition, but both goaltenders squashed any scoring chances. O’Connor got his second of the game on the power play, but was answered quickly by Seth Oakes’ first. Mike Burke scored his first, only to be answered by Cole’s hat trick to end the quarter. 9-4 Georgia going into the fourth.

Similar to last week, New York just couldn’t get close in this game. The Swarm defense and Dobson were stout all game long, and their offense kept that comfortable cushion. Connor Kearnan scored his first, but just like the rest of the game, Georgia had the quick answer. Cole took over as he notched his fourth and fifth. John Ranagan scored an empty-netter with 2:15 left. New York did tally the last two goals of the game, but obviously it wasn’t enough. Burke and Digby each got their second to make it 12-7. Something is brewing in Duluth.

Players of the game for Georgia were Cole (5+1), Bomberry (2+3), and Oakes (1+2). Dobson was a stud all game, making 38 saves on 45 shots. As for New York, O’Connor (2+2), Burke (two goals), and Digby (two goals), led the way. Dunkerley struggled against the Swarm for the second game in a row. The netminder stopped 35 of 46.

“Everyone was clicking tonight,” said Cole after the game. “Dobber played great and our defense held them to seven, which is really tough to do against a really great New York team. I think we’re a resilient group, we’re looking to fight to get to the playoffs here.”

After a 17-7 win over Halifax on Sunday, Georgia (6-8) has won six of their last seven with a +37 scoring margin. Next, they host Saskatchewan on April 8th. New York (4-11) is simply looking for moral victories at this point, having been officially eliminated from playoff contention. They have a week off before they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bandits (11-4) April 15th at 7:30 p.m. This is the March to May, and boy are we here for it.