Join the ILWT team!

ILWT is looking for new talent to join the team for the upcoming NLL season! We are expanding right along with the NLL and looking to add volunteer writers and photographers in every lacrosse hotbed, covering every level of the game.

Current available NLL beats include: Buffalo, Colorado, Halifax, New England, New York, Rochester, San Diego, Toronto and Vancouver. But don’t let that list stop you – there is lacrosse all over the world and we’d love to cover it! Think big (England, Australia, Israel, for example) or smaller (Victoria, BC, Halifax, NS, Six Nations, or Nashville, TN). Think anywhere!

Benefits:

– You will work with an editor to help generate story ideas and strengthen your writing style.

– You’ll get to attend as many games as you want – generally for free, if you’re there to cover the game for us (all media credential requests must go through the editor-in-chief).

– You’ll get to network with the stars of the game both on the field and behind the scenes.

– Working with ILWT can help launch your career in sports journalism. Former ILWT contributors have gone on to work for outlets like Inside Lacrosse, the National Lacrosse League, ESPN, NCAA teams and the Boston Herald.

If you know the game, and like to write, get in touch with us. Send your resume, a cover letter and two writing samples (unpublished or published) to editor@inlacrossewetrust.com.

Don’t stress about the cover letter. We just really want to get to know you and your writing style. Leave out the big words. Just tell us about your involvement in the game, why you love lacrosse and what you can bring to the ILWT team.

Questions? Don’t hesitate to ask!