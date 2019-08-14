MLL: Second loss in a row as Outlaws fall to Cannons

The Denver Outlaws and Boston Cannons both had something to fight for going into August 3rd’s game in Denver. They were in first and second place in the MLL as we get closer to the playoffs. The Outlaws were coming off a loss before the all-star break against the Dallas Rattlers in Denver and looking to get back in the win column, but it was not to be as they fell 16-13.

The Outlaws were still without midfielder Mikie Schlosser, who missed the all-star game with an injury. However, they are playing attackman Kyle Marr after signing him to his rookie contract. Marr was drafted by Denver in the fifth round of the MLL collegiate draft.

Boston would go on a scoring streak of five goals before the Outlaws were able to score their first goal of the game. The Outlaws then went on a steak of their own, scoring four goals to come within one. The Outlaws came within one goal a few times, but were never able to tie or take the lead in this game.

“We aren’t hitting the net right now,” said a frustrated John Grant Jr. “We have had new guys every week and we just aren’t gelling as a team. I think that’s eight bad quarters in a row now. Guys are not running the system, and that’s on me; I have work to do. I have been able to make adjustments on the field but might be doing too much of that and not being where I need to be. I have to do a better job.”

Marr saw his first career MLL goal come with 6:36 remaining in the first quarter. Max Adler would add a goal of his own, bringing the face-off specialist’s total to three on this season. Adler’s faceoff % was 59.3% at the X. Ryan Lee was a monster for the Outlaws adding five goals and one assist to his team leading goal total.

This was one of the few games Dillion Ward was pulled from goal, after seeing just 15 minutes of playing time. In that time Ward let in seven goals on seven shots. Christian Knight saw 15 shots and let in nine.

This game saw eight penalties, including three unsportsman like conduct penalties.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.