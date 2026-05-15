Nick Rose Leads Toronto Rock to NLL Finals

Kids today call them ‘juice goals’: the ones scored in the biggest moments of a game, maybe a highlight-reel marker, perhaps by a player who doesn’t normally hit the back of the net. If there are ‘juice goals’, it would imply the existence of ‘juice saves’ and, with 1:35 remaining on the clock and the Toronto Rock leading the San Diego Seals 13-8 on Saturday night Nick Rose stopped Wes Berg on a penalty shot to preserve the semi-final series clinching win, eventually 14-8.



Rose admitted postgame his ‘juice save’ actually hit the crossbar, but it didn’t stop him from walking out from the crease and throwing his arms in the air to illicit more noise from the near six-thousand fans at TD Coliseum who were already chanting his name. Overall, the 16 year veteran made 53 saves (and added two assists) to help Toronto clinch its first NLL Finals appearance since 2015.



“I think everyone noticed the special moment that was going on in the game,” he said. “For them to do that for me means the world.” Last season, the Rock missed out on the postseason – their first away from TD Coliseum. While playing in Hamilton, the team has never missed a playoff berth.



Toronto opened a 4-0 lead in the first quarter with goals from Brad Kri, Sam English, Dan Craig and Hugh Kelleher. Prior to the end of the period, Zach Currier got the Seals on the board – a marker that would lead to a five-goal run to end the half with San Diego up 5-4. Kelleher and Currier traded goals for their teams in the third before the Rock offense really heated up. CJ Kirst and Chris Boushy both netted a pair, part of an eventual six-goal, game-deciding streak. Owen Hiltz found the back of the net twice after Trevor Baptiste scored off the faceoff. Another pair of goals split between the teams, and Rose’s penalty shot save sealed the 14-8 Toronto win.



All told, Toronto rookies scored eight goals and 14 points. Despite being his first season in Rock colours, CJ Kirst said he has been learning the history of the team. “From the top down, we’re doing it for everyone that’s stuck around, and for everyone that wears the Toronto Rock logo,” he said. This includes future-Hall of Fame goaltender Rose. “Nick was a role-model for me when we first got to training camp,” he remembers. “He plays at a high calibre, and he’s had that standard for himself for a long time.”



Head coach Matt Sawyer has been with the team since 2017 making this his first Finals appearance. He echoed the sentiment about his goaltender saying, “He’s been outstanding since he came into the league.” Kirst admitted, “Having this championship in front of us, we’re going to lean on him a lot.”



Rose knows the task ahead is not an easy one. “It’s only going to get tougher, which is crazy to say, because that’s as tough as it gets.” However, he also added, “We’re here now; we’re ready for the moment; and we’re excited to be going to the NLL Finals.”



For just the second time in his career, yes, Nick Rose and the Toronto Rock are headed to the Championship Series beginning Friday, May 15 at TD Coliseum in Hamilton.