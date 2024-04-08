NLL: Bandits climb standings, continue recent success against Mammoth     

One would assume with how many times the Buffalo Bandits and Colorado Mammoth have played each other the last three seasons, the surprise factor from each side is nonexistent at this point. In addition, maybe we’ve seen all there is to see when it comes to how the game shakes out. Friday night at the Loud House was proof that these teams still have a lot of surprises for one another, as well as them putting on an absolute show.

After a combined nine-goal first quarter, a one-goal second quarter, and an absolute track meet in the fourth, this game was tied late in the final frame. Shocker, right? Buffalo went on a 3-0 run from that moment forth, to ride out of Denver with a 13-11 victory over their familiar foes.

Buffalo had the best start any team could ask for, considering they were playing in one of the best barns in the league, facing one of the stingiest goaltenders in the league. The Bandits rattled off the first three goals in a span of 1:33, specifically from Dhane Smith, Justin Robinson, and Chris Cloutier. A few weeks ago, I said to watch out for the Mammoth because they found their offensive mojo. Here’s the proof. Without skipping a beat, Colorado answered back with a four-goal run of their own. Scorers were Connor Kelly, Dylan Kinnear, Eli McLaughlin, and Zed Williams. Zed’s was on the power play and Kinnear’s was filthy as he caught the ball with one hand on his stick and fired a shot behind-the-back. How did Buffalo answer? With the last two of the frame, both on the power play, one from Josh Byrne and the other from Smith. 5-4 Bandits after a hectic first.

As we said in the opening, the second quarter allowed everyone to catch their breath, and both teams really settled in defensively. At some points it was a bit sloppy, but you could tell these clubs have seen each other a bit in recent history. The first and only goal of the quarter took 14:57 to go in, and it was courtesy of Kelly. 5-5 at the break.

The goaltender battle was as good as it gets, with both men standing tall against their familiar foes. On one side, Matt Vinc was sparkling, stopping 18 of 23 On the other, Dillon Ward lived up to the nickname “The Wall” as he stopped 15 of 20.

Another interesting thing was Paul Dawson’s return to Ball Arena with his new club.

“There’s mixed emotions for sure,” said Dawson. “You kind of have to put it aside and realize we’re in a playoff push, they’re in a playoff push, we just have to try and win this game.”

Buffalo came out in the third quarter and took, what felt like it would be, a resounding two-goal lead. The Bandits scored three goals to Colorado’s one, and with the way this game was going, it could have been enough. Colorado’s goal scorer was McLaughlin on the power play, and for Buffalo it was Cloutier, Kyle Buchanan, and Smith. 8-6 Bandits after three.

Don’t you ever count out the Colorado Mammoth when they play at the Loud House. Also, hold on tight, the fourth quarter was as crazy as it gets. Kelly and Nanticoke traded goals to begin the quarter, but the Mammoth answered that with a three-goal run to go back on top. Scorers were Connor Robinson, Kelly and Williams. Byrne and Williams traded goals again, and that Williams goal would be the last for Colorado. The Mammoth were held scoreless for the last 9:58 of the game, while Buffalo proceeded to score the game’s final three goals. Scorers were Byrne and Smith, twice, one into an empty net. Your final from the Loud House, 13-11 Bandits.

Players of the game for Buffalo were Smith (5+1), Byrne (3+4) and Cloutier (2+4). Vinc was sensational down the stretch, stopping 32 of 43 in total. For Colorado, Kelly (4+1), Williams (3+2) and McLaughlin (2+1) led the way. A rough ending was the downfall for Ward in this one, but he still was stout, stopping 30 of 42.

“This is always a tough building to come into and play,” said a smiley Byrne after the game. “We have a ton of history here, it’s a lot of fun to be a part of. It’s one play at a time, really trying to focus on positivity, swinging the ball, every game trying to get a little bit better.”

Buffalo (9-7) is heating up at the right time. They look to continue to climb the standings in their final home game of the year this Saturday at 7:30pm against Calgary (7-9). Colorado (5-10) needs a miracle. Anything is possible in this beautiful game, and they look to get back into the win column this Friday night at 9pm against the visiting Philadelphia Wings (5-11).