NLL: Bandits clinch number one seed in East in front of an electric Banditland

It is physically impossible for the Toronto Rock and Buffalo Bandits to play a boring lacrosse game. To make this contest even more juicy, the winner of this game would be crowned the number one seed in the East Conference going into the playoffs. 16,861 piled into KeyBank Center in Buffalo, prepared to witness, quite possibly, the game of the year.

This game had it all. Stout goaltending, tons of physicality, and some highlight reel goals. Buffalo washed the taste of the game a few weeks ago out of their mouths, and cruised to an 11-10 victory over their rivals. Sit down, relax, and buckle your seatbelt.

The game started like many have for Buffalo lately, with them falling behind. One of the best transition guys in the league, Latrell Harris, got Toronto on the board first with a beauty of a transition marker. That goal was at the 13:10 mark; the next one wasn’t until 4:16 and it was courtesy of Rock captain Challen Rogers on the power play. After one, it was 2-0 Rock, much to the pleasure of the plethora of Rock fans in attendance.

Dhane Smith finally got Buffalo on the board with a shorthanded tally. That Buffalo momentum didn’t last long as Tom Schreiber buried his first just about a minute later. At the 9:52 mark of the frame, tempers boiled over. Two former teammates in Mitch de Snoo and Steve Priolo had a bit of a disagreement, and Priolo planted de Snoo and gave him the business for a few seconds. Offsetting five minute roughing penalties were called and we played on. That energy boost was what Buffalo needed and just seconds after, Josh Byrne lit the lamp with a rocket from deep. Toronto answered that goal with just four seconds left, as Stephen Keogh tallied his first. Cue the turf swipe. 4-2 Rock going into the break.

One thing not mentioned yet is the tasty treat we had in the goaltender department. Nick Rose, who very much looks like a Goalie of the Year frontrunner, was unreal. Rosey made 25 saves on 27 shots. On the other side, you had the veteran Matt Vinc. Vino was no slouch either, as he stopped 27 of 31.

The first half was fairly mild as far as scoring was concerned. But it had everything else. The third quarter in this game saw the scoring really pick up. Rogers continued the Rock momentum with his second of the game. You really didn’t think Buffalo would just roll over and die, right? Here come the boys in the orange and black. The Bandits rattled off the next four straight. The first was Byrne’s second, on the power play. The second was by Smith, his second, courtesy of a sweet stick fake and bounce shot.

The next two were by Chase Fraser. The first was Chase sprinting in and firing a bullet past Rose. Before I tell you about the second, allow me to call SportsCenter and the Buffalo Police Department, because it’s a crime how sick and smooth it was. How dare you, Chase? Chris Cloutier drove to the net and fired a shot, it bounced right up and Fraser caught it, jumped, and fired the shot one-handed between his legs. Excuse me, what?

Absolutely unreal stuff. The Bandits had their first lead of the game and Banditland was jumping. Toronto put a halt to that fun, as Captain America, Schreiber, tallied the next two for the Rock, giving them the lead right back and giving him a hat trick.

“Hey SportsCenter, it’s me again”. The next Buffalo goal was courtesy of Kyle Buchanan. Bucky zoomed in and fired a behind-the-back shot from way out that beat Rose.

What is this, a trick-shot competition?! Kyle Buchanan ties it back up with the sick BTB magic 🤮 s/o @MBelisle85 pic.twitter.com/sPQcb42dU4 — NLL (@NLL) April 23, 2023

But for the millionth time in this game, Toronto answered as Corey Small got his first of the game. 8-7 Rock as we head to the fourth.

Fraser scored to open the fourth quarter, giving him the hat trick. But once again, Rogers had the answer, also giving him his hat trick. The turning point of the game was this moment, as Buffalo proceeded to go on a three-goal run in a span of 1:36. Scorers in that run were Ian MacKay, Tehoka Nanticoke (welcome back), and Byrne, giving him a hat trick. All of a sudden it was 11-9 Bandits with 5:12 to play.

Small got his second of the game at the 3:48 mark, but that’d be all she wrote. In the last 10 or so seconds, Vinc showed why he is an eight-time Goalie of the Year as he made unreal save after unreal save. There were some “pleasantries” exchanged after the game, but when all was said and done, Buffalo came out with the 11-10 win.

Players of the game for Buffalo were Byrne (3+3), Smith (2+5) and Fraser (three goals). Vinc was sparkling in the second half and was the backbone Buffalo needed. The veteran stopped 44 of 54 on the night. For Toronto, Rogers (3+3), Schreiber (3+1) and Small (2+4) led the way. Rose was stout all night long, just coming up short. Rosey made 49 saves on 60 shots.

“We’re a second half team”, said Fraser after the game. “JT fired us up and we came out and banged out nine and came out with a win. Getting embarrassed like that in Toronto, we came in knowing we couldn’t let that happen again in front of our home fans.”

“It was a fun night,” said coach John Tavares. “That was two great lacrosse teams battling it out for first place.”

“It’s a fun matchup,” said Vinc. “It was a battle, and rightfully so, in a big game for first place.”

Buffalo (13-4) is the number one seed in the East Conference. They have one more game before the playoffs, and still have a chance to lock up the overall one seed in the league. They travel to Albany (3-14) this Saturday at 7 p.m. Toronto (13-5) sits in the two spot in the East. Their regular season is over, as they sit back and wait to see who they play in the first round of the playoffs, which will be at home in Hamilton.

A few accolades before we wrap up. Tom Schreiber broke the single season points record for Toronto.

For Buffalo, Chris Cloutier reached 100 career assists, Dhane Smith reached 600 career assists, and Vinc became the all-time leader in wins in franchise history. How about some love for the broadcasters? Radio voice for Buffalo, John Gurtler called his 350th career game and in-house P.A. announcer Chris Swenson was honored for his 30 years of service.