NLL: Crawford, Damude lead way as PCLC stays in playoff contention   

The last game of the penultimate week of the NLL season was a game with massive playoff implications. The hometown Panther City Lacrosse Club was right on the edge of making the playoffs and quite obviously wanted to keep that position. The visiting Albany FireWolves already solidified their spot, but with a win, they could lock up the third seed and clinch a home playoff game. We love a playoff atmosphere in April.

PCLC used the momentum of the home crowd, the magnitude of the game, the adrenaline from their boisterous P.A announcer, and a massive performance from Nick Damude in net to cruise to an 11-7 win over the FireWolves, keeping them in the seventh spot in the standings. To the action we go.

Don’t let the 18 total goals fool you, this game was a defensive battle for the full 60 minutes. The perfect start for PCLC was blanking Albany in the first quarter, and adding four goals of their own. Damude was as stingy as could be, saving all 16 shots he faced. Goal scorers in the first were Brandon Goodwin twice, Josh Medeiros, and Callum Crawford. 4-0 PCLC after one.

It’s been a bit since this reference has come up in one of my recaps, but don’t think I forgot. Say it with me, lacrosse is a game of runs. PCLC capped off their six straight to start the game with the first two of the second quarter (math, duh). Those two were buried by Crawford and Medeiros. The “runs” comes into play now, as the PCLC run stopped, and an Albany four-goal run started. After being held scoreless for 19:21, Albany tallied their four in 10:39 and held PCLC scoreless the rest of the half. Scorers in the Albany run were Patrick Kaschalk, Alex Simmons, Ethan Walker, and John Piatelli. 6-4 PCLC at the break.

Runs from both sides aside, both goaltenders had their shining moments in the first half. Damude stopped 27 of 31, while Doug Jamieson stopped 19 of 25.

“The coaches trust me to keep continuing transitioning the ball,” said Medeiros at the half. “We know we have a job to do, we know that our playoff lives are on the line.”

All the runs and and the good majority of the scoring stopped as the third quarter began. Only two goals were scored in the frame, and both defenses and goaltenders really showed up for their respective teams. Goodwin got his hat trick and Sam Firth buried his first for Albany. 7-5 PCLC after three.

The fourth quarter began and so did the runs again. PCLC’s defense was playing outstanding, but a two-goal lead wasn’t enough. Cue another four-goal run for the home club. Scorers in that run were Crawford twice and Will Malcom twice. Malcolm’s first was the 100th in his career and the second was an empty netter. Those four goals were scored in a span of 12:36. So, not only were they scoring, they were completely taking the potent Albany offense out of the game. Piatelli and Nathan Grenon scored in the final minute, but it wouldn’t be enough. Your final from Dickies Arena, 11-7 PCLC.

Players of the game for PCLC were Crawford (4+2), Goodwin (three goals), and Malcom (2+3). Damude was downright silly all game, stopping 54 of 61. For Albany, Piatelli (two goals), Firth (1+2), and Simmons (1+1) led the way. Jamieson had his shining moments, ultimately coming up short. Dougie stopped 29 of 39 for the game. He also eclipsed the 3000 save mark in his career.

“Honestly, we played a full 60 minutes,” said Damude. “The defense committed, the O committed, when we play 60 minutes, we’re a tough team to beat. You want to end the season on a high, so hopefully we can continue that next week.”

PCLC (9-8) sits in the seventh spot in the standings. They look to punch their ticket next week as they travel to Calgary (7-10) in their season finale. That game is Saturday night at 9 p.m. Albany (10-7) still has a chance to lock up that third seed. They look to do so when they travel to New York (8-9) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.