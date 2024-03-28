NLL: Mammoth extinguish Knighthawks’ red-hot offense at the Loud House 

There’s a few things we learn year by year as fans of the NLL. First, Ball Arena, AKA The Loud House, in Denver Colorado is one of the premier barns in the league. It can be a very difficult place to play. Also, traveling to Colorado from the East Coast when you aren’t usually accustomed to it, can be a bit challenging. Finally, the Colorado Mammoth have a knack for turning it on in the final stretch of the season to make a run. Saturday’s contest against the Rochester Knighthawks was possibly the start to that.

Rochester came in as arguably the hottest team in the league, especially on offense. Colorado knew they had to string some wins together if they wanted any shot at making the playoffs. Much to the enjoyment of the Loud House faithful, Colorado extinguished the red-hot Rochester offense, en route to a convincing 13-7 win. Don’t let the Mammoth get hot this time of year.

It took a quarter for Colorado to settle in, and for a minute (or fifteen) it looked like Rochester was going to pick up right where they left off on the offensive side. The Knighthawks outscored the Mammoth 4-1 in the first, stunning the Mammoth faithful in attendance. Scorers for Rochester were Ryan Lanchbury twice, Ryan Smith, and Connor Fields. The lone goal scorer for Colorado was Connor Robinson. 4-1 K’Hawks after one.

Slow but sure, the Rochester offense started to fizzle a bit. The second quarter was evidence of that, as Colorado really settled in on defense and more importantly, Dillon Ward was, well, Dillon Ward. Fields buried the only goal for Rochester in the frame, while Ben McDonald and Zed Williams lit the lamp for the Mammoth. 5-3 Rochester at the break, and oh were the tides changing.

Riley Hutchcraft was phenomenal in the first half. Ward had a rough first quarter, but very much settled in the second. As you’ll see, Hutchcraft’s game took a turn, while Ward continued to be world-class.

“I think it starts at the top with our coaching staff,” said Fields about the team’s recent offensive production. “It’s telling how unselfish this offense is, we just go out there, have fun together, and move the ball.”

The third quarter would be the time where Hutchcraft and the rest of the Knighthawks, would definitely want a redo. Colorado came out of the half looking like Rochester the last three games, as they went on a six-goal run, spanning 7:44. Scorers in that run were Brett Craig, Eli McLaughlin three times, Williams, and Robinson on the power play. Blink your eyes, and Colorado had complete control of the game. Smith finally stopped the Mammoth run, but that was quickly answered by another from Williams. 10-6 Mammoth after three.

Rochester’s offense continued to go cold in the fourth quarter, as they only managed one goal for the third straight quarter, which was scored by Fields. Colorado continued to maintain the pace of the game, as well as the score, as they tallied three more goals to cruise to victory. Goals were by Williams, McLaughlin, and Dylan Kinnear. That gave us our final, 13-7 Mammoth.

Players of the game for Rochester were Fields (3+1), Lanchbury (2+3), and Smith (2+1). Hutchcraft had the tale of two halves, stopping 30 of 40 in 57:52 of game play. Doug Buchan came on in relief in the third quarter and stopped one of two in just 2:06. For Colorado, it was their big three. Williams (4+4), McLaughlin (4+3), and Robinson (2+3) led the way. Ward was downright disgusting after he settled in after the first, stopping 44 of 51.

“I think we just trusted each other,” said Ward after the game. “Little bit of a slow start there, but we worked out the kinks. Once we got rolling, we were a real machine out there. That was massive, we’re in playoff mode the rest of the year, and this crowd couldn’t have been any louder tonight.”

Colorado (5-9) still has some work to do if they want to make a run at the playoffs. They have a week to rest up before they play host to the visiting Buffalo Bandits (7-7)* next Friday at 9pm. Rochester (6-7) is right on the line for the postseason. They look to return to their winning ways as they head back home to welcome Halifax (8-7) this Saturday at 7pm.