NLL: Swarm snap losing streak in OT win over Black Wolves

The Georgia Swarm snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the New England Black Wolves their first loss of the season on Sunday afternoon, winning 11-10 in an overtime thriller.

Andrew Kew put New England on the board first just under four minutes into the fourth. Shayne Jackson got the Georgia offense going lead than a minute later, sparking a two-goal run for the Swarm.

New England went on a two-goal run of their own from late in the first through early in the second with Tony Malcom and Callum Crawford both finding the back of the net.

Down 3-2 early in the second, the Georgia offense found their rhythm and started to click. The Swarm rattled off three consecutive goals from Zach Miller, Jordan Hall, and Randy Staats to retake the lead, 5-3. However, Colton Reid was able to stop the bleeding for New England, making it a one-goal game heading into the half.

While both teams went back-and-forth early on in the third, New England stepped on the gas once again late in the quarter, scoring three straight from late in the third through the first 39 seconds in the fourth. New England held a 9-7 lead heading into the fourth.

Randy Staats scored nine seconds following Andrew Kew’s goal to help spark a late-game Georgia run. Miles Thompson and Shayne Jackson scored two straight to end the fourth and force overtime.

Off a rebound from a Shayne Jackson shot, Miles Thompson found the back of the net to put the final nail in the coffin and seal the deal, securing the 11-10 victory for Georgia.

Georgia was led by Shayne Jackson with seven points (3G/4A) and Miles Thompson with five points (2G/3A). New England saw Callum Crawford lead the way with five points (2G/3A) while Andrew Kew tallied four points (2G/2A).

Mike Poulin made 37 saves off of 47 shots on goal for Georgia and Doug Jamieson made 44 saves off of 55 shots on goal for New England.