NLL: Tyson Gibson selected first overall by New York Riptide in Entry Draft

Tyson Gibson became the New York Riptide’s first ever entry draft pick on Tuesday night, going first overall to the NLL expansion club.

Gibson is a power forward who is coming off a successful season with the WLA’s Victoria Shamrocks. In his second senior season, he led the Shamrocks in scoring during the recently completed Mann Cup with five goals and 10 assists in five games, while finishing fourth in WLA playoff scoring.

“This is a dream come true,” Gibson said to BR Live’s Tabitha Turner. “It’s been dream of mine since I picked up a stick at three years old and watched my dad play.”

Gibson’s father Darryl is a member of the New England Black Wolves’ coaching staff and had a long and successful playing career himself.

Gibson said his father taught him everything he knows. “Everything came from him. I appreciate everything he did for me over the years, taking me to the locker room and immersing me in the culture. I know he’s happy for me.”

The 6’1, 182 lb. 22-year-old also played four years at Robert Morris University where he helped lead the Colonials to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances after scoring 161 points in 63 games over his career.

As a junior, Gibson played high school ball for the prestigious St. Michael’s College School and Jr. A for the Brampton Excelsiors. He scored 365 points over just 89 games for Brampton, averaging over four points per game. In his last season he scored 146 points through both the regular season and playoffs.

New York’s other draft picks included:

D Tyson Bomberry – Six Nations Chiefs/Syracuse

F Jake Fox – Brooklin Lacrosse Club/Hopkins

Connor Farrell – Long Island

F Gale Thorpe – Ohio State

F John Wagner – Marquette

F Travis Longboat – Six Nations Arrows

D Jack Rowlett – UNC

Matt Borges – Ohio State

Daylen Hill – Six Nations Rebels

Brad McKinney – Syracuse