Press Release: Boston Box Lacrosse League starts October 15

The Boston Box Lacrosse League – the leading adult men’s box lacrosse league in the northeastern United States — will begin fall-winter play on October 15 at the South Shore Sports Center in Hingham, Mass., with five teams competing in a season scheduled to end in mid-February.

The BBLL has built a reputation in lacrosse circles for its high-level box play, and with more professional-level and former top college players participating seemingly every year, the 2019-20 season should be the league’s most-competitive ever.

“Every game is a dogfight in this league, the rivalries are well-established and bitter and the guys are playing real box lacrosse at a very high level,” said Randy Fraser, the league’s founder. “Effectively, you have 100 of the best players in New England going at it each week, and the more we have played, the better the league has gotten; the upcoming season should be our best, most-competitive season ever.”

The BBLL plays a combined fall-winter season, with each team playing 12 regular-season games, prior to two weeks of playoffs.

All five teams – first-time champions Bullseye, the five-time former champion Blazers, the MegaWhales, Minutemen and PrimeTime – are organized and run by their captains, meaning that players who want to run in the fall-winter league must get a spot from a team captain. Players interested in joining the BBLL but who don’t know captains or who haven’t been invited onto a roster should contact the league by e-mail at bostonboxlax@gmail.com. Player details are shared regularly with the team captains.

“We want players, experienced box guys or field players looking to learn the box game and challenge themselves to play at the highest levels,” Fraser said, “We find spots for as many players as possible, and hope someday to be able to expand so that we can accept even more players.”

Boston Box Lacrosse League games are at 9 and 10 p.m. on Tuesdays, with vacation weeks at Christmas and New Year dedicated to holiday pick-up games for regulars, players who want to try the box game and for college players home for the holidays.

The 2019-20 schedule will soon be available on bostonboxlax.com; team rosters will be online as soon as captains finalize their teams. Once games start, standings and statistics will be updated weekly.

Players can register online at BostonBoxLax.com. For more information about the league, contact Fraser or Chuck Jaffe at bostonboxlax@gmail.com.

The Boston Box Lacrosse League is New England’s home for real box lacrosse. The league plays under National Lacrosse League rules, with slight modifications, and is a member of US Indoor Lacrosse. The league began play in 2011; it is entering its seventh year hosting games in Hingham. More information – including standings and statistics during the season — can be found at bostonboxlax.com.

The league posts announcements on Twitter and can be followed @BostonBoxLax.