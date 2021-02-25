Press Release: Panther City Lacrosse Club hires Dan Teat as assistant coach

FORT WORTH, TX – The Panther City Lacrosse Club has named Dan Teat as an Assistant Coach, the team announced today.

“Today marks another milestone for our staff as we continue to build the Panther City Lacrosse Club. The addition of Dan Teat as our Offensive Coach gives us another great lacrosse mind,” said Panther City General Manager Bob Hamley. “Dan brings a wealth of passion, knowledge, and understanding on what it takes to win at the highest level. Welcome to Panther City, Dan!”

Teat has served as an Assistant Coach with both the Buffalo Bandits of the National Lacrosse League and Coach of the Major Excelsior’s of Major League Lacrosse following an illustrious 14 year playing career that earned him a spot in the Ontario and Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame. During his playing career, Teat racked up 670 points in 211 games and won a Champions Cup with the Rochester Nighthawks during his rookie season in 1997.

“We are thrilled to add Dan to our staff as offensive coordinator,” said Head Coach Tracey Kelusky. “Dan’s knowledge and experience of the game, both as a player and coach, certainly speaks for itself. The one thing that stands out to me is that everyone who has played with him, against him, or for him have nothing but respect for him. We are excited to have him in our corner as we begin to build a championship team in North Texas.”

A native of Brampton, Ontario, Teat is the first addition to Kelusky’s staff. Outside of the NLL, he won five Mann Cup awards as a player for the Brampton Excelsiors before helping lead the team to a sixth cup as a coach in 2011. He currently serves as the Head Coach of Brampton Excelsiors Jr. A team.

“I am very excited to be part of the new franchise in Fort Worth Texas,” said Assistant Coach Dan Teat. “I am looking forward to building a winner alongside Tracey and the staff at Panther City. I really can’t wait to get started.”