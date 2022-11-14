Press Release: Toronto Rock relocating home games for 2023-24 season

Several Venues Under Consideration For Temporary Home Game Relocation During FirstOntario Centre Renovation Project

Oakville, ON – On Friday, the Toronto Rock were officially informed by the Hamilton Urban Precinct Entertainment Group (HUPEG) of the estimated 20-month timeline for the renovation project that will transform Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre into a world-class sports and entertainment venue.

The expanded budget and renovation timeline will mean the Toronto Rock will relocate their home games for the 2023-24 season and possibly a portion or all of the 2024-25 season. That location is yet to be determined; however, the temporary relocation of Toronto Rock home games is something the club has been preparing for over the last several months. The club currently has proposals from several area venues in hand and is working diligently towards confirming a new temporary home in the very near future.

“With the more recent increase in the project’s budget, it does not come as a surprise that the scope of the project and the timeline have both increased dramatically,” explained Toronto Rock Owner Jamie Dawick. “While there will be some short-term pain with being displaced from FirstOntario Centre, we’re very excited about the new venue we will return to upon the completion of the project. It’s an exciting time for the city and its sports fans and event-goers.”

The key for the Rock will be playing in a venue that is close enough to Hamilton that will allow the as much of its fan base as possible to travel to games with ease and continue to be a proud member of Rock City for the 2023-24 season.

“We want to look after our fans here first and foremost as best we can, given the circumstances,” said Dawick. “We have a great team, a great product and most of all, we have an amazing and loyal fan base.”

The Toronto Rock will open the 2022-23 season on Saturday, December 3 at FirstOntario Centre when they face the Vancouver Warriors on Guaranteed Win Night. All 2022-23 games, both regular season and playoffs, will be played in Hamilton at FirstOntario Centre.