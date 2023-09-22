The legacy of #51: Shawn Williams inducted, Dyson Williams drafted – and Tucker always remembered

Traditionally, a 1st overall draft pick walks across the stage and dons a jersey with the number ‘1’, or perhaps the draft year on the back. But as Dyson Williams pulled on his new red and white Albany FireWolves jersey, he was surprised to find the number ‘51’ stitched on the back.

“51’s our family number after my dad wearing it, my brother and I wearing it,” he explained. “A very cool surprise.”

The NLL’s Hall of Fame and Entry Draft weekend was a moment to celebrate the 10 inductees (the largest Hall of Fame class in history), including Dyson’s father Shawn Williams, and the 96 other players drafted along with Dyson. But it became an opportunity to celebrate and honour the entire Williams family, including Tucker.

One day following the special events – Sunday, September 17 – marks the 105 month anniversary of eight-year old Tucker’s passing from Burkitt’s lymphoma in 2014. In an interview with draft co-host Teddy Jenner, Dyson said, “I see it as my job to continue his legacy and carry the 51 legacy on.”

Ask Dyson who his favourite player is, and you might get different answers. In a previous interview with the writer he said, “[Tucker] was the greatest player I’ve ever seen play.” On the draft floor, it was his father. “He was my favourite player to watch growing up and learn from… I got the opportunity to learn from him and be coached by him. He’s the main reason I am where I am in my lacrosse career.”

While the ‘51’ was a surprise for the Duke star, who will return for his grad year, his first-overall selection was not. Even still, as the lights shone on him Saturday, they were supposed to illuminate his father Shawn and his induction on Friday. Shawn admits though, he couldn’t really enjoy the moment.

“This tonight has not gotten into mind,” he said, prior to the ceremony. “I haven’t been able to let myself go because I know what’s happening tomorrow for my son, and that’s more important.” (It didn’t stop him from joking during his acceptance speech; he “hoped” Dyson would be selected.)

Prior to Williams’ induction, Jenner introduced his highlight video by saying, “His love for his kids and family was his greatest skill.” It’s perhaps a skill he garnered from his own father, Greg. ‘Poppa Willy,’ as he’s known, played for Brooklin in Major Series Lacrosse, as did Shawn and Dyson.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” the elder Williams said. “I started [Shawn] when he was three years old, and he’s never missed a season yet – playing or coaching… I started playing when I was a kid, then my son took over, now my grandson and granddaughter [Dylana]’s taken over.” (Dylana just completed her Junior season at Pittsburgh scoring 10 goals in 17 games.)

Fellow inductee Steve Toll also falls into the family category. The inaugural Transition Player of the Year winner was Tucker’s coach, Shawn’s teammate, roommate for six years and they remain best friends.

“Going in with Willy is huge,” said Toll. “That makes it all the more special.” Their friendship was on display as Toll inducted Williams, and later Shawn was able to return the favour. Toll’s son Zack just completed his first season of OJLL lacrosse with St. Catharines, scoring 17 goals and 24 assists in 16 games. As Toll says, Zack and Tucker were also best friends. “Everyone knows the chemistry our sons had. To lose your best friend, it’s a tough thing. We’re obviously very happy but then you think about the memories we could have.”

For Shawn and Dyson Williams and Steve Toll, sharing the weekend is special, while they all reflect on celebrating it without Tucker. “I wish I could give [Tucker] a big hug right now, but I know that he’s proud,” Dyson said. “To experience that with my family and to hug my dad on the way up on stage was a moment I’ll never forget.” Being drafted first-overall is an experience in and of itself, but the day after your father is inducted as a Hall of Famer is unprecedented. “To be able to celebrate his career and now start my next chapter in lacrosse is truly a dream come true, and very cool to share the weekend with him.”

Led by his father, and motivated by his brother, Dyson says, “I want to do everything I can to continue his legacy and do everything I can to be Braver than Brave.”