World Lax: Canada announces U19 roster

Ottawa, ON—The Canadian Lacrosse Association (CLA) and the U19 women’s national team coaching staff are thrilled to announce the final roster for the Canadian Women’s U19 Field Lacrosse Team. This team will be defending their 2015 gold medal at the 2019 Women’s Lacrosse U19 World Championship in Peterborough, ON, from Aug. 1-10.

“We are excited to have such a talented group of athletes with tremendous depth to represent Canada this year,” said head coach Scott Teeter. “With the World Championship taking place on home soil, we know there will be great Canadian support from the fans to help us along our journey to defend our world title. As the 2015 gold medalists, we know there’s a bullseye on Team Canada’s back—but we’re ready for the challenge.”

Scott Teeter is joined by associate head coach Allison Daley, assistant coach Katie Ranger, assistant coach Emily Boissonneault, and assistant coach Kaylin Morissette.

“We have a great set of coaches to lead Team Canada in defending our gold medal,” said Gary Gait, GM of the Canadian national team women’s field lacrosse program. “We’re all impressed by the depth of the talent by these young Canadian athletes. I look forward to watching them defend Canada’s gold, and watching what they do after the Worlds in their lacrosse and university careers.”

The final roster has 18 athletes and two alternates. These athletes participated in three evaluation camps since November to earn their spot on Team Canada. The first camp had 70 athletes in attendance. Thirty-five players were invited to attend the second evaluation camp in January, and 26 players attended the final evaluation camp last week.

The team will rely on the experience of Team Canada alumna, Bianca Chevarie, who played on the 2017 Women’s Senior Field Lacrosse Team. Some of the athletes also bring knowledge and skills from playing college lacrosse, like Kennedy Lynch.

“The Canadian lacrosse community is extremely excited to see this team in action,” said Jason Donville, CLA Director of High Performance. “The Canadian Woman’s U19 Team is the reigning world champion and will be defending its crown at the upcoming world championship in Peterborough, Ontario in August. The team we have chosen this year is fast and skilled and well positioned to retain the gold medal for Canada.

Please see below the full list of players, in alphabetical order of last name, named to the final roster: