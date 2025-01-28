ALL West: Sea Spray hand Shooting Eagles first loss while Grizzlies snap 7-game losing streak

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Two lengthy streaks were snapped on Saturday afternoon as the Grizzlies broke a seven-game winless streak thanks to an 11-7 win over the Black Fish while the Shooting Eagles saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end following an 11-9 loss to the Sea Spray.

The four teams were playing week 9 action of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division at Langley Events Centre.

Grizzlies 11 Black Fish 7

Kyle Brunsch knew the offence had to reward their defence following a masterclass by the team’s backend.

“We knew the D bailed us out in the first half and we owed them one. We just went out there in the second half and executed,” Brunsch said, referring the fact that despite the Grizzlies allowing no goals over the first 30 minutes, the team was only ahead 2-0 heading into the locker room.

The third quarter was a different story, however, as the Grizzlies came out of the locker room and scored seven times. By comparison, their Black Fish opponents managed just eight shots on goals over those 15 minutes. The dominant stretch extended the Grizzlies lead to 9-1 with a quarter to play as they ended a seven-game losing streak with an 11-7 victory.

The Arena Lacrosse League West Division game was played on Saturday afternoon at Langley Events Centre with the Grizzlies improving to 2-7 while the Black Fish falling for a second-straight week to see their record fall to 4-5. They had previously won four straight games.

“We finally put together almost a full 60 minutes, which felt really good,” Brunsch said, referencing the offence’s ball movement and unselfish play. “And our D was a brick wall.”

Central to the team’s defensive effort was goaltender Christian Del Bianco, who pitched a shutout for the first 30:33 before he was finally beaten. That was the lone goal to get past him in the first 51 minutes before the Black Fish made the score respectable with a flurry of goals in the final nine minutes.

Del Bianco finished with 49 saves on 56 shots, an .875 save percentage.

“I think garbage time, we maybe let off the pedal a bit, but that’s lacrosse, that’s sports. But I think overall, it felt we were more complete. Defensively, we were talking well,” Del Bianco explained.

“It has been a tough little stretch, so it is nice to get a win, especially after a couple of close ones and a heartbreaker in overtime,” he added, refencing the team’s last two games as they attempted to get back in the win column for the first time since opening week.

“The guys have kept a good attitude and today is a big step in the right direction for us.”

With the team locked in a tight game at the half, nothing special needed to be said.

“We are all big boys and know the reality of where we were and how we were losing games and I think everyone was just done with that,” Del Bianco said.

“It was nice to have our offense have that explosion; they were running more set plays and executing the plan the coaches were giving them, so that is pretty encouraging moving forward.”

The Grizzlies power play was also a major factor in the game as they scored five times with the man advantage.

Brunsch was the game’s first star following his four-goal, seven-point effort. This also marked the fourth time this season he has scored three or more goals and he leads the Grizzlies with 19 goals and 31 points.

“It only comes from what my teammates are doing to help me out, getting me open and feeding me the ball when I get in the right place,” he said of his personal success.

Toru Morimatsu (3-1) and Dennon Armstrong (2-2) both had four-point games, Erik Forsellius (1-2) and Mitchell Nolet completed the scoring for the Grizzlies.

Rhys Porteous led the Black Fish with a hat trick while Brian Gillis (1-2), Drew Andre (1-1), Xander Cabeca and Reese Barnes had a goal apiece. Both Black Fish goaltenders saw action as Brandon Humphrey stopped 48 of 58 shots with Keegan Okino making seven saves on eight shots as their team was outshot 66-56.

Sea Spray 11 Shooting Eagles 9

It took until week 9, but a team was finally able to get the best of the Shooting Eagles. The Sea Spray used a 6-0 run to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season, topping the previously unbeaten squad 11-9.

The Shooting Eagles saw their record fall to 8-1 with the Sea Spray improving to 4-5 in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action following the result on Saturday at Langley Events Centre.

“Great team win. We battled hard; goaltending was great. We competed well. We might not have as much talent as we have had in other games … but we worked hard today,” said Sea Spray coach Ian Paterson.

“It hopefully sends a bit of a message to the league and to our team and let them know we can compete with anybody.”

The Sea Spray have now won back-to-back games following a five-game losing streak.

Saturday’s game saw the team fall behind 3-0 less than six minutes in, and even after rallying to tie the score, the Sea Spray were down 5-3 midway in the second quarter. But a 6-0 run over the next 11:13 gave them a lead they would not relinquish.

“When you are playing with a lead against a team that is not used to being down, it just makes my job. Really credit the offence and transition in making my job easier,” explained Sea Spray goaltender Lee Jackman, who made 47 saves on 56 shots.

The Shooting Eagles were averaging 16.5 goals per game heading into Saturday with an average margin of victory of 6.6 goals per game,

“They were contesting every shot and that is a big thing. Time and space when you get to this level is at a premium, so they did a really good job of making guys on offence uncomfortable,” Jackman explained.

With Jackman and the defence locking up their end of the floor, James Rahe (3-4) and Thomas Semple (4-2) were delivering on the offensive side, earning first and second star honours, respectively.

Tyrell Hamer-Jackson (1-2), Kai George (1-1), Seamus Bankier (1-1) and Ryan Heard chipping in a goal apiece.

Garret Winter’s two goals and five points led the Shooting Eagles and earned him the third star. Tysen Nielsen (2-0) and Coady Adamson (1-2) also had multi-point games with Ben Young, Lucas Parsons-Quintiao, Aiden Hindson and Declan Fitzpatrick adding the other goals.

Brody Harris made 39 saves on 50 shots.

UP NEXT: Up next is mid-week action for all four teams as the Grizzlies (2-7) face the Sea Spray (4-5) on February 4 while the following days sees the Shooting Eagles (8-1) against the Black Fish (4-5). Both games begin at 7:30pm at Langley Events Centre.