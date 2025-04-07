Wings Fly to a Win in Georgia

The Philadelphia Wings flew home with a much needed morale boosting win on Saturday after defeating the Georgia Swarm 15-13 in a come from behind win that stunned many lax lovers.

Holding steady to their ways this season, the Philadelphia Wings went down early—and it looked like the quarter 1’s 5-1 lead my Georgia might be insurmountable for this Philly team that has had its share of struggles this season. They bounced back in quarter 2, out scoring Georgia by 3. They seemed to be flat when they came out of halftime, scoring just 2 goals to Georgia’s 3.

Then it appeared they enabled some beekeeper smoke magic by stunning the Swarm in quarter 4 to fly away with the win. The Wings scored 6 to Georgia’s 2. There were a lot of pieces that came together in this one.

First, Joe Resetarits was back to his goal scoring ways with 4 beauties. Second, the defense was able to contain Lyle Thompson to just a hat trick. Third, Resetarits had 7 assists. That’s right, 11 points on the night—and he needed to with Mitch Jones leaving the game after fighting. This also was a record night for Joe because he became the first player born in the United States to have 4 seasons with 100 points. Fourth, Mitch DeSnoo had 19 ground balls. Fifth, Deacan Knott stood tall in the net with 25 saves. Finally, the Wings won the faceoff battle!

Philadelphia will battle again with Georgia this upcoming weekend!