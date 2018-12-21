Boston Box Lacrosse: PrimeTime and Minutemen pull off upsets

The Minutemen and PrimeTime both pulled off minor upsets in Boston Box Lacrosse league games on Dec. 18, further confusing the standings as four teams stand a game apart after the stretch run for the playoffs started.

In the opener at South Shore Sports Center, Will Jennings scored seven times and Rob Murray added six goals and an assist to lead the Minutemen to the 16-12 win over the Blazers. Ryan Murphy chipped in with a goal and three assists and Dave Saccocci had a multi-point night in the victory. Murray and Murphy each corralled 11 loose balls.

Greg Rogowski and Brandon Dube led the Blazers with four goals each, while Kyle Baker added three goals and two helpers, Kevin Murphy picked up three assists and Keith Hughes contributed one goal and one feed.

The win leaves the Minutemen and Blazers tied in the season standings at 4-5, but gives the Minutemen the season series at two games to one.

In the nightcap, PrimeTime captured the season series against the MegaWhales, using a well-balanced offense and 43 saves from goalie Jeff Smith to cruise to a 14-5 victory.

Ken Keirstead led the way with a hat trick, but PrimeTime got two goals each from Nick Samson, Kyle Minaker, Spencer Low and Kyle Danehy, and multi-point nights from Brendan Grant, Alex Bunick, Cam Egan and Tim Wilson to dominate the scoreboard despite failing to control many other phases of the game.

The MegaWhales racked up a huge advantage in loose balls (81-54), led by 18 from Luke Ernst, shots on goal (48-40) and caused turnovers (12-7) but could not overcome Jeff Smith, who made 43 saves in the PrimeTime net. Mike Maggio scored three times in the loss, but a scoring drought that lasted the first 21 minutes of the game resulted in a hole that was too big to overcome.

The win leaves PrimeTime and the MegaWhales tied for the fourth and final playoff spot, with PrimeTime holding the tiebreaker for winning the season series. The MegaWhales, however, have split their meetings with both the Minutemen and the Blazers, giving them some optimism that they can climb out of the cellar during the season’s stretch run.

The BBLL now takes off the holiday weeks – except for its annual holiday pick-up night on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. – awaiting a new floor to be installed at the South Shore Sports Center. The teams return to action on that new floor on January 8 when the Blazers meet PrimeTime and unbeaten Bullseye battles the Minutemen.