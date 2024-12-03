Career Night from Zach Higgins Helps Ottawa Blackbears Maul Toronto Rock in Debut

A new National Lacrosse League season kicked off with a return to Ottawa on Friday night. The Blackbears were fuelled by career performances from trade acquisitions Zach Higgins, Jacob Dunbar and 7,000 fans at Canadian Tire Centre as they defeated the injury-depleted Toronto Rock 11-5.



When free agency opened in early September, Rich Lisk began reconstructing the New York Riptide roster that would relocate to Ottawa. Within two days he acquired goaltender Zach Higgins from Philadelphia for Phil Caputo, Liam Patten and a first round pick, and forward Jacob Dunbar from San Diego for Zack Deaken.



Higgins endured himself to his new fans by shutting out the Rock’s veteran and star-studded lineup for the first 35:09. The 10-year veteran credited his teammates telling TSN’s Ashley Docking postgame, “The defence were on fire tonight,” adding they, “Made my life easier.” Higgins stopped 37 of Toronto’s 42 shots, holding an opponent to five goals or less for the third time in his career – the first since February 4, 2023 (43 saves off 48 shots in a 13-5 Philadelphia win over Albany).



Rock rookie Brian Cameron, who did eventually score his first NLL goal in his debut, credited the opposing goaltender saying, “Early on we had some good looks but [Higgins] played great.” He added, “We just couldn’t get into a flow.”



Dunbar, meanwhile, opened the scoring just before the second officials-timeout in the first quarter. It was the first goal of his first NLL hat trick, and part of a career-high matching night of six points (3,3). The 23-year-old’s third goal followed a beautiful individual effort from captain Jeff Teat – part of a five-goal run to end the third quarter.



Prior to the outburst, Toronto scored their first two goals in 1:27, closing the score to 5-2. Latrell Harris – returning from a season-long absence in 2024 – scooped a loose ball and scored in transition before Cameron’s first in just his third box lacrosse game. Head coach Matt Sawyer said of Harris, “It was good to see and good to have him back.” Of the pair’s goals, a frustrated Sawyer noted, “You wish it was under different circumstance so would could celebrate it a bit.”



Toronto did outscore Ottawa in the third 3-1 including goals from Chris Boushy (1,1), Mitch De Snoo and Josh Dawick, but it was too little, too late as the Blackbears win their Ottawa debut 11-5. Toronto was without veteran defender Brad Kri, captain Challen Rogers and faceoff stalwart TD Ierlan due to injuries.



The Rock will now prepare for their debut at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga against the Albany Firewolves on Saturday, December 7, while Ottawa have a week two bye before hosting the defending-Champion Buffalo Bandits Friday, December 13.