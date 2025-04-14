Deacan in the Night

Deacan Knott was like a beacon in the night as he guided the Philadelphia Wings to a 16-13 win over the Georgia Swarm. He “knotted” down the net to secure the win in front of the screaming stadium during fan appreciation night.

Perhaps the game should be called Resetarits appreciation night with his 10 points with his 3 goals and 7 assists performance. Joe, who keeps breaking records, became the player to score the most amount of points for the Wings in one season. He also continued his quest to add to his scoring dominance as the most decorated player born in the United States. He dodged, he jabbed, he flew. The man keeps improving his game. Put a bunch of men on him? No big deal. He will find a way to find the back of the net.

Also finding the back of the net were several of his teammates. For the first time in a long time, the Wings had 3 straight solid quarters of play. Goals by Mike McCannell, Sam LeClair, Brennan O’Neill, Dalton Young, Phil Caputo, Blaze Riorden, and Mitch Jones contributed to the dominating play of Philadelphia through quarter 3.

Then came quarter 4. Georgia went on a scoring run that clipped the Wings. They swarmed the net and buried a bunch of shots, with a dominating 9-3 goal burst. Philadelphia had the win “knotted” up in the end—and Deacan strutted off the field mobbed by his teammates.

Ian Rubel appeared quite pleased with the Wings win. He reiterated that “the message this week was about our starts. We haven’t had great starts this year; and we needed to change something, and Deacs was it. He came in there and played composed for his first [home] game and he saw a lot of shots. He made a lot of big stops for us early in the game.”

Jordan MacIntosh had a 5 goal night for Georgia. Brett Dobson contributed 3 assists. Georgia, who struggled at the end of last week’s game, tried to pull off the win late in quarter 4. But it was too late to stop the Wings and the fans from soaring.

The Wings next take on Vancouver. Georgia next takes on Buffalo.