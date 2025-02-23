Desert Dogs use eight-goal run to take down Mammoth

The middle game of the Friday night slate in week 13 was set to be a good one. The action came to you from the Loud House in Denver, Colorado as the hometown Mammoth were set to clash with the visiting Las Vegas Desert Dogs. These two teams were on opposite ends of the spectrum as Colorado was streaking upwards in the top eight, while Las Vegas still sat towards the bottom. Colorado sported their Captain America uniforms, but the powers of Captain America did not end up shining through.

Las Vegas used an eight-goal run spanning the entirety of the second quarter and almost six minutes of the third. The Desert Dogs held the Mammoth scoreless for almost 24 minutes during that span. That run clearly was the difference, as Colorado couldn’t mount a comeback, making the final from Ball Arena 14-7 Desert Dogs. Stay tuned for the end of the game as the fourth quarter saw quite a bit of rough stuff with a sprinkle of goaltender penalties.

Colorado appeared to be off and running early in the first quarter. Connor Kelly opened the scoring, and the crowd was there for it. That goal was less than two minutes into the game. The next goal, courtesy of Jonathan Donville, wasn’t until the 4:30 mark. The pace was back-and-forth and was furious. Eli McLaughlin put the Mammoth back ahead with his first, and that’s how the frame would end. 2-1 Colorado after one.

The second quarter was an absolute masterclass by Las Vegas. As we saw in the intro, the Desert Dogs blanked the Mammoth, all while scoring five goals of their own. Goals in the quarter were scored by Jackson Webster, Adam Poitras thrice, and Brandon Goodwin. The Las Vegas defense was stifling and physical and Landon Kells was an absolute stud between the pipes. 6-2 Dogs at the break.

“I think we’re just playing together”, said Poitras. “We didn’t like the result of last weekend, the emphasis was playing for each other, and I think that’s what we did. We just have to play the same way we played in the first half.”

Kells was a stud the entire first half, stopping 22 of 24. On the other side, Dillon Ward didn’t have a bad half at all, but just needed a bit more offensive help. He made 22 saves on 28 shots.

The beginning of the third quarter was all Las Vegas once again. Three more goals really put this one to bed, or so it seemed. Those three goals were scored by Jack Hannah and Casey Jackson twice. Tim Edwards finally stopped the bleeding for Colorado, but less than thirty seconds later, Sean Westley had the answer. Colorado rattled off two-straight to close out the third, one from Will Malcom and the other from Connor Robinson on the power play. This one seemed like it was all but over. 10-5 Dogs after three.

The first few goals of the fourth quarter were every other, so that was great for Las Vegas fending off a Colorado comeback attempt. Donville started the party with his second but was answered by Malcom’s second. Goodwin buried his second into an empty net on the power play but was answered by Robinson’s second. Two more from Las Vegas put this one to bed, one from Webster and the other from Hannah, both on the power play. Those power plays were a result of the rough stuff that ensued at the 4:50 mark with a bunch of roughing and dead ball fouls, one committed by Ward. More of the rough stuff ensued at the 3:53 mark as Brett Craig (and his sweet mullet) completely instigated a fight with Nick Preston, and Ward once again, got a penalty for jawing with the Las Vegas bench after some physicality off the faceoff. All of that cleared up and cooler heads prevailed the rest of the way. Your final, 14-7 Desert Dogs.

Players of the game for Las Vegas were Poitras (3+1), Donville (2+6), and Jackson (2+1). There isn’t much more that can be said about Kells, as he was a brick wall. He made 39 saves on 46 shots. For Colorado, Malcom (2+4), Robinson (2+1), and McLaughlin (1+2) led the way. Ward had quite the game with his play, as well as his mischief. He made 33 saves on 44 shots in 56:06 of game play. Ethan Robertson got some work in net after Ward’s second penalty, making one save on three shots the rest of the way.

“I feel great, I bet my teammates feel great”, said Kells after the game. “I’m happy for our team, it’s been a while since we’ve won. We work hard in and out, every day.”

Las Vegas (3-8) looks to build off this full team win. Their next crack at it is at home this Saturday against Halifax (6-4). Faceoff in that one is at 10pm. Colorado (6-5) still sits in the top eight. They look to get back in the win column as they welcome in Calgary (6-5) this Saturday at 9pm.